‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes $900 Million at the Global Box Office

“Top Gun: Maverick” soars higher and higher in box office sales as the film now surpasses $900 million after just 25 days in theaters.

This is an impressive benchmark for leading man Tom Cruise as well as Paramount. Earlier this week, “Top Gun: Maverick” became the highest-grossing film of Cruise’s career, beating out the $791.1 million earned by“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” in 2018.

According to Variety, the “Top Gun” sequel has grossed $901.8 million since it came out on May 27. It’s closing in on Disney and Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which has earned $943 million worldwide. Once it catches up, “Top Gun: Maverick” will be the highest-grossing movie of 2022.

It’s already the highest-grossing US debut this year with $474.7 million. And the second-highest domestic debut for Paramount Pictures in the studio’s history. Only “Titanic” has beat out “Maverick” for domestic ticket sales. And if it wants to catch that record, the Tom Cruise film will have to earn more than $660 million domestically.

But that just might be possible. According to Paramount, multiple viewers have gone back to see the film in theaters again. The studio reports that after premiering for four weeks in North America, 16% of the audience returned for another viewing and 4% have returned three times or more. Even with the debut of fellow blockbuster “Jurassic World: Dominion,” ticket sales for “Top Gun: Maverick” have dropped surprisingly little.

All of this means that “Maverick” could be the second film of pandemic times to gross more than $1 billion. So far, only “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has managed that feat. But if word-of-mouth and repeat viewings continue, then it’s a distinct possibility for the action film.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Glenn Powell Talks Intense Work for Shirtless Volleyball Scene

Fans of the original 1986 “Top Gun” film likely remember the volleyball scene well. So of course, “Top Gun: Maverick” had to recreate the beach scene with its own little twist.

Instead of playing volleyball, the youngsters in “Maverick” played a made-up version of football. And Glenn Powell, who starred in the scene with several others, told USA Today about the importance of the scene to the story and the work he put in to be beach-body ready.

“When anyone and everyone found out I was making this movie, they told me: ‘You know you’ve got to have a volleyball scene. It’s not a ‘Top Gun’ movie without it,’ ” Powell said. “But it can’t just be a random montage. It has to push the story forward.”

Cruise’s character Pete Mitchell used a day trip to the beach to teach the pilots how to work together as a team and not rely only on themselves. Several cast members, including Powell, prepared for the scene by hitting the gym and cutting carbs before filming. After filming on the scene wrapped, everyone indulged in a huge cheat day. Only to receive some horrible news.

“We lived it up,” Powell said. “Then we get a call right after dinner. It was like: ‘We got the vibe, but we need more. We’re going to have to reshoot in a couple of weeks.’ Right then, we took down more tater tots than a human has ever eaten.”

Luckily, the reshoot seemed to be worth it and enhanced the film.