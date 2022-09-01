‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Producer Speaks Out About Potential Tom Cruise Oscar

Although the Oscars is nearly six months away, Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer speaks out about the possibility of Tom Cruise earning one of the iconic awards for his performance in the action-packed film.

While promoting Top Gun: Maverick’s video-on-demand release, Jerry Bruckheimer spoke about Tom Cruise’s odds for an Oscar. “That’s up to the Academy,” he stated. “Not up to us. But everybody likes to get awards and be acknowledged for their accomplishments – and there’s nothing more important than an Academy nomination or award for filmmakers.”

Meanwhile, Bruckheimer spoke about Cruise’s performance in Top Gun: Maverick. “Well, I think he’s brilliant in the move. He goes through a lot of emotions – it’s a superb acting job, not only on the ground but also in the air. You see what he goes through. It’s very, very difficult to get seven, eight times your bodyweight pushing on you. And he was doing it two Horus a day and sometimes four hours a day and sometimes six hours a day!”

The Top Gun: Maverick producer went on to describe Cruise as a very committed actor. “He worked very hard on the script with us, worked very hard with all the cast, made sure that he rehearsed with them. It was really a force to watch these men work.”

The original Top Gun notably secured an Oscar for Best Music, Original Song. It was also nominated for Best Sound; Best Film Editing; And Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing.

Miles Teller Says He’s Talked With Tom Cruise About ‘Top Gun 3’

Meanwhile, Miles Teller recently shared that he has spoken to Tom Cruise about a potential Top Gun 3 film. This was after Top Gun: Maverick topped $1 billion at the box office.

I’ve been having some conversation with [Tom Cruise] about it,” Teller told Entertainment Tonight. Although he didn’t say anything was set in stone, he did give some sort of hope to Top Gun fans. “We’ll see. [It] would be great, but that’s all up to TC. It’s all up to Tom.”

Along with discussing another Top Gun film, Teller praised Cruise for his part in the latest film. “For him to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors, it’s just been such a wild ride, and it’s still going.

Teller also observed that Top Gun: Maverick is considered Cruise’s first-ever $1 billion film. “That’s definitely what my team has been saying for these future negotiations.”

In regards to the fame he has experienced due to Top Gun: Maverick’s success, Teller added, “I’ve never really experienced something like this in my life. It’s a really good feeling.”

Top Gun: Maverick is now available to purchase through Amazon Prime Video.