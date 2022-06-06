‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Projected to Break Another Incredible Record in Second Week at Box Office

The results are in, and “Top Gun: Maverick” has officially soared to the top of the box office charts during its second weekend in theaters.

Earlier this week, Variety reported that the Tom Cruise-led film was projected to break yet another box office record. Having already crushed Memorial Day weekend records, “Top Gun: Maverick” was also expected to show the lowest decrease in box office sales between the first and second weekend in theaters. For a film that’s already earned over $100 million, that is.

Now, according to Deadline, the film has officially pulled through and delivered on those results. It experienced only a 32% decrease in ticket sales, earning $86 million from Friday to Sunday. That puts the total domestic sales at $291.6 million and global sales at $548.6 million as of Sunday night.

Per the outlet, “Top Gun: Maverick” overtook other $100M+ films like “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which only dropped 40% in 2015. It also overtook record-holder “Shrek 2,” the 2004 sequel that only dropped 33% between debut and sophomore weekends.

The incredible success of “Top Gun: Maverick” also pushed past Tom Cruise’s previous film records. It became the first of his films to gross over $100 million in its opening weekend. And now, it’s on track to become his highest-grossing film of all time. And in a short period of time, too.

Currently, “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” holds the record for Cruise’s highest-grossing film at $791.6 million globally. Given the rate Cruise’s newest film has performed so far, we could see him overtaking that record in the next week or so.

But he’ll face some tough competition when the new “Jurassic World: Dominion” movie hits theaters this Friday. The conclusion to the epic series has been highly anticipated by fans, especially with the return of original cast members Sam Neil, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. “Top Gun: Maverick” will have to fight hard to hold its top spot when facing off against the dinosaur blockbuster.

Original ‘Top Gun’ Film Performs Well on Streaming Services as ‘Maverick’ Shatters the Box Office

When “Top Gun: Maverick” debuted last week, several fans decided to rewatch the original first to refresh their memories. They found the film on services like iTunes and Amazon Prime Video.

For the week of May 26-June 1, “Top Gun” hit No. 1 on Apple’s iTunes movie charts in the U.S. It also hit No. 3 on Amazon’s Top 10 list as of today, June 6. The Amazon original series “The Boys” holds the top spot with its Season 3 debut. Another original series called “Night Sky” sits in second. And “Top Gun” follows closely behind in third.

Check out “Top Gun: Maverick” in theaters now.