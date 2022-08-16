‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Reveals Digital and Blu-Ray Release Dates

Top Gun: Maverick has torn up box office records all summer long, but now fans finally know when the film will fly into their living rooms. The hit film will finally land on digital platforms on August 23rd followed by a physical media release in November.

Top Gun: Maverick is the year’s biggest movie so far by a considerable margin. Not only has its box office success has been unprecedented, but it’s also captured the cultural zeitgeist to become one of the most important films in mainstream cinema in years.

Even with the home release now just weeks away, Top Gun: Maverick is still taking to the skies of the box office. The long-awaited sequel was made more than three decades after the original. But even after nearly three months in theaters, it placed at #2 at the domestic box office just this past weekend.

The film’s success took Hollywood by storm. So far it has grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Which makes it the highest grossing film of the year, the highest grossing in the entire career of Tom Cruise, and the 13th highest grossing film of all time. And based on the continued success of the film, it likely won’t stop there.

Bonus Features for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Alongside the digital release comes a plethora of bonus features to enhance the viewing experience of Top Gun: Maverick. Even if you saw the film in theaters multiple times, there’s still plenty of new material to see.

Below is the official breakdown of the special features exclusively available with the film’s digital purchase: