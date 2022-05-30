‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soars to $156M in Box Office Debut

Before “Top Gun: Maverick” premiered in theaters last Friday, we knew the long-awaited film sequel would be a success. However, following its theater debut, earnings completely skyrocketed. And after the long weekend, we’re taking a look at what “Top Gun: Maverick” grossed at the box office.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Tom Cruise film pulled in sales totaling $140 million just since Friday. That eye-popping total amounted from 4,732 cinemas across North America. By Monday, experts expect “Top Gun: Maverick” to rake in $156 million. If so, it would set what the outlet deemed a new high-water mark for a Memorial Day opening weekend.

Further, the New York Post reports the film’s release also marks a new record for Tom Cruise. “Top Gun: Maverick” has officially become the actor’s first $100 million opening weekend. As to international earnings, the outlet states Cruise’s film sequel amassed nearly $250 million.

In speaking about the film’s immediate success, Chris Aronson, Paramount’s president of domestic distribution, said, “These results are ridiculously, over-the-top fantastic.”

He continued, “I’m happy for everyone. I’m happy for the company, for Tom, for the filmmakers.”

Additionally, David A. Gross, who runs Franchise Entertainment Research (a movie consulting firm), said, “The source material remains strong, the execution is excellent, and Tom Cruise makes it work impeccably well.”

And, finally, as if the “Top Gun: Maverick” debut didn’t receive enough praise, Imax CEO Rich Gelfond, said, “If you thought movies were dead, go see ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and then let me know what you think.”

Why ‘Top Gun’ is Such an Iconic Film

If you’re wondering why “Top Gun: Maverick’s” debut continues to see success, it’s because of the attributes of the original film. Just ask original “Top Gun” star, Tom Skerritt. Skerritt, who played Commander Mike “Viper” Metcalf, spoke about “Top Gun’s” iconic status ahead of the new movie’s debut.

Overall, he believes “Top Gun’s” iconic soundtrack is what contributed to the 1986 movie’s massive success. However, he said the screenplay plays a massive role as well.

“[T]he screenplay itself,” he began, “I’ve always honored as being the whole reason for a good show, and you just write the work…and do the job you have good material for the rest of us to work with.”

He continued, “We all knew, or maybe I just sensed it, that this was going to be a very successful film.”

That said, the “Top Gun” star shared his thoughts about the sequel and how it compares to the original film.

In speaking about the new film, he said, “I think it’s going to be a lot of aeronautical engineering on display, a lot of going straight up into the sky and going as high as you can go.”

Overall, it seems Skerritt believes the new film just won’t amount to “Top Gun” itself.

“[T]hey’re going to have a lot of fun, but it’s not going to have the storyline the original had,” Skerritt said. “You can’t revive something that’s already been done.”