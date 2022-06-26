‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soars Into $1 Billion Club After 31 Days in Theaters

This weekend, “Top Gun: Maverick” became the 50th film ever to surpass $1 billion at the box office, after just 31 days in theaters.

Earlier this week, the Tom Cruise film flew past $500 million in domestic sales. Now, after this weekend, Deadline reports that the film has grossed $521.7 million domestically and $484.7 million internationally. “Top Gun: Maverick” managed to pass that $1 billion mark even without being released in China and Russia. Which are both huge movie markets.

It totals about $1.006 billion globally as of Sunday morning. Since the pandemic began in early 2020, only “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” have reached this huge milestone. This is the first Tom Cruise film to ever reach the box office landmark and only the second Paramount live-action film to do so. To this day, only “Titanic” has earned more ticket sales than the aviation sequel.

A huge part of the film’s success has been word of mouth encouraging people to keep seeing “Top Gun: Maverick” in theaters. Per Deadline, the number of ticket sales from weekend to weekend has dropped very little. Sales for the weekend of June 17 dropped only 21% from the weekend before while sales from this past weekend dropped only 26%.

And that’s on top of major film releases competing with “Top Gun: Maverick” in the last few weeks. “Jurassic Park: Dominion” has also drawn huge crowds to the theaters. And this past weekend, the Baz Luhrmann biopic “Elvis” debuted. Come next week, “Maverick” faces competition from a new “Minions” movie and Marvel’s latest “Thor” film.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Joins Various Record-Breaking Lists

Like we said above, “Top Gun: Maverick” became only the second pandemic-era film to surpass $1 billion a the box office. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” did it last December, and before that, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” did it in December 2019.

“Top Gun: Maverick” also became the 50th film to ever gross more than one billion, per Box Office Mojo. It sits just behind “The Dark Knight” from 2008 and “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” from 2012.

But out of those 50 films, the Tom Cruise film joins many of the top-earning sequels ever released. A good portion of the films listed in the Top 50 are also sequels, including top-earning titles like “Avengers: Endgame,” “Furious 7,” “Frozen II,” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” should enjoy the success while it lasts, though. Several wildly popular films will release later this year, including “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Black Adam,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Stay tuned for more updates on the success of “Top Gun: Maverick” and more of your favorite films.