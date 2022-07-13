‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soars Past $600M at Domestic Box Office, Surpasses Leonardo DiCaprio Classic

The first-run release of Top Gun: Maverick has already surpassed Titanic‘s initial earnings, $601.919 million to $600.788 million.

The Tom Cruise hit is the 12th movie in domestic box office history to go over that number, Deadline reports. Top Gun: Maverick crossed that mark in only 47 days. Amazingly, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame is the fastest-grossing film with over $600M in ten days. Only one other film has performed better following COVID-19. Spider-Man: No Way Home reached the 600 million mark in 17 days.

However, Titanic is still the highest-grossing domestic film in Paramount’s 110-year history. The re-release of Titanic added to the number, putting James Cameron film’s total gross at $659.3M. The latest milestone in this franchise is another enormous win for Paramount Pictures, which dominated the theater box office during the first six months of 2022.

Top Gun: Maverick is taking Paramount sky high

Thanks to Top Gun, the studio is currently leading the domestic box office for the year thus far. Paramount has amassed close to $1.04 billion in box office gross and holds almost 24% of the market. This is the studio’s best year since 2014. Brian Robbins, the President, and CEO of Paramount Pictures marked the milestone.

“For 110 years, Paramount Pictures has produced and distributed some of the most iconic films in Hollywood history,” Robbins said in a statement. Robbins gave a hat tip to Titanic, saying those hits include, “the all-time classic Titanic, which marks its 25th anniversary this year.” However, 2022 belongs to Maverick. “Top Gun: Maverick is a phenomenal motion picture, and we take deep pride in celebrating this tremendous achievement,” he said. The president of Paramount goes on to thank all parties responsible for the film’s incredible success. “[Thanks to] Tom Cruise, our filmmakers and cast, our marketing and distribution teams, and, of course, all the new and original Top Gun fans, without whom this wouldn’t have been possible.”

Around the world, Top Gun: Maverick has grossed $601.919 million at the domestic box office and $595.6 million in foreign earnings. The film has now grossed $1.1975B worldwide, with its run continuing in theaters across the world. The sequel is the highest-grossing film ever for Tom Cruise. It’s also the highest earner for prolific veteran producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Of course, Tom Cruise is ecstatic over the film’s success. He recently took to social media to thank the public for Top Gun’s incredible box office numbers. “To all the films in release, to all the studios, and to all the exhibitors: congratulations. To the audience: thank you for venturing out and allowing us to entertain you. See you at the movies.”