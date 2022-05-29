‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Here’s the Staggering Amount Tom Cruise’s Movie Could Make Over Memorial Day Weekend

Iconic actor Tom Cruise started this Memorial Day holiday weekend feeling the need…the need for speed as the long-awaited Top Gun sequel Maverick finally hit theaters across the country. And, this sequel to the 1986 box office smash is set to pull in staggering numbers during this holiday weekend. The film is projected to bring in as much as $151 million during its debut weekend. This is Tom Cruise’s most successful box office film debut to date.

Maverick opened in nearly 5,000 theaters this weekend across the U.S. and Canada. This makes Maverick’s debut Hollywood’s widest theatrical release in history. And, by Sunday morning, the numbers show this wide release has paid off as the long-awaited has already raked in $124 million.

Tom Cruise’s Maverick Represents A Pivotal Moment For Theaters Across the Country

Maverick was originally slated for a 2019 premiere. However, this was postponed to 2020 so producers could spend more time on the film’s impressive action scenes. Then, the spread of COVID-19 further delayed the film’s release. Finally setting it for the 2022 Memorial Day weekend. And this has certainly paid off.

“We planted our flag on Memorial Day for this movie,” notes Chris Aronson, president of domestic distribution at Paramount Pictures.

“And I think the results have borne that decision out to be a good one,” Aronson adds.

Furthermore, this unprecedented success means some major good news for theaters all across the country. Most of which are still dealing with financial tolls related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Maverick’s success marks an “important moment for theaters,” notes Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst at Comscore, a company that tracks box office data.

“There can be life beyond superhero movies,” Dergarabedian adds. Noting that the hit film is a great throwback moment for movie-goers. Brings the audience back to days gone by.

“Though the ensemble of fighter pilots are indeed superheroes, the movie is a throwback to the big-screen storytelling of a bygone era,” the analyst explains.

Early data show that 55 percent of the audience filling theaters to screen Maverick are over the age of 35. And, make up 60 percent of the audience.

Maverick Heads Into the Danger Zone Just As Top Gun Did In 1986

The instant the Kenny Loggins hit Danger Zone comes on, Top Gun fans know instantly the importance of the hit. It is a song that has become synonymous with the Top Gun story. And, Loggins notes, Tom Cruise was adamant that it be included in the film’s sequel.

“When I ran into him, we were both doing [the late-night talk show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’] together,” Loggins remembers.

“And that was the first time we met,” he explains, noting that he asked if Danger Zone would find its way into the new film.

“He said, ‘Kenny, it wouldn’t be Top Gun without ‘Danger Zone,'” Loggins remembers. And, the musician says it’s an exciting thing bringing the hit to these new audiences all of these decades later.

“It was just really exciting to see it in that place,” the singer explains.

“For me, you know, having been around a while now, what it means is, how will the audience respond?” he adds. “You know, what? Will there be as much attention on Danger Zone now as there was back then or what happens next? So for me, I’m sitting there, and I’m excited to see it in there.”