“Top Gun: Maverick” continues to soar to new heights more than a week following its Memorial Day Weekend premiere. And while the nostalgia for the 1986 original combined with a captivating plot and explosive, adrenaline-pumping aerial shots have surely driven audiences to theaters, the film also boasts an impressive cast. At the forefront is Tom Cruise, paired with an appearance from “Top Gun” original star Val Kilmer. Other noteworthy features include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm. However, “Top Gun: Maverick” star Lewis Pullman is the son of a Hollywood legend himself. That’s “A League of Their Own” actor Bill Pullman.

According to PopCulture, Lewis Pullman has already scored a handful of notable roles prior to his “Top Gun: Maverick” debut. In addition to the long-awaited sequel, the outlet states the younger Pullman also boasts roles in Amazon Prime Video’s “Outer Range” and Hulu’s “Catch-22.”

Meanwhile, the outlet states that the elder Pullman has a number of iconic roles beneath his belt. Several, aside from “A League of Their Own,” include “Spaceballs,” “Wyatt Earp,” and Denzel Washington’s “Equalizer” films.

‘Top Gun’ Sequel Star’s Father Shared Worthwhile Advice

Lewis Pullman (29) plays a prominent role in Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” portraying pilot Lt. Natasha “Pheonix” Trace’s (Monica Barbaro) weapons system officer, Lt. Robert “Bob” Floyd.

As we know, Pullman, Barbaro, and the rest of the film’s young cast took to the skies in real-life fighter jets alongside trained naval aviators, with Tom Cruise leading the g-force charge.

Ahead of the film’s debut, Pullman told The Hollywood Reporter that his famous father had some worthwhile words of advice for him. And despite that the elder man’s own trip through the clouds was done via green screen, they definitely had weight.

“Mainly, he offered to make sure this character felt real and grounded and to absorb everything from the real Top Gun pilots, so I could do justice to what they do,” Pullman revealed.

During the interview, Pullman shared more tidbits regarding his professional relationship with his father.

“I go to him with any questions any time,” the Bob Floyd actor shared. “Nobody can understand the weird problems you might have as well as him, because he knows me better than anyone. He also knows the business better than anyone.”

Lewis Pullman’s other noteworthy roles include the films, “Battle of the Sexes,” “Bad Times at the El Royale,” and “Pink Skies Ahead.”

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sees Skyrocketing Success

In the blink of an eye, Tom Cruise has managed to break and set handfuls of box office records, surpassing even some of his most impressive achievements. During its opening weekend alone, “Top Gun: Maverick” easily reigned in an estimated $156 million. In fact, the action-packed sequel quickly earned the highest Memorial Day weekend opening of all time.

Soon enough, however, the film pulled in millions more, achieving nearly $300 million at the box office the Sunday following its premiere.

Globally, the Tom Cruise film has surged beyond $500 million in earnings.