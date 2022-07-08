‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Miles Teller Spoke With Tom Cruise About Potentially Returning for Another Movie

Miles Teller has not lost that loving feeling for the Top Gun franchise and the actor is eager to join Tom Cruise in a sequel. Miles has got to be one of the most successful people in Hollywood this summer. Starring alongside Cruise in Maverick while also making a splash on the small screen in the limited series The Offer. Teller revealed that he’s already talking to Cruise about a possible follow-up.

However, it would boil down to the star of the original 1986 film, Tom Cruise. “That would be great, but that’s all up to TC,” Miles Teller recently told ET. “It’s all up to Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see.” Teller knows that he has formed a unique bond with Cruise regardless of whether or not Top Gun 3 comes to fruition. The actor even “just sent him a message the other day for his birthday.”

Miles Teller enjoying the long in the making success of Top Gun

“For [Cruise] to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors it’s just been such a wild ride, and it’s still going,” Miles Teller said. Miles and his other young co-stars like Jay Ellis, Glen Powell had to be patient for this outcome. Top Gun: Maverick was all but finished back in 2019, but was delayed due to COVID. Tom Cruise insisted the film get a theatrical release rather than going straight to streaming platforms. The gamble is paying off.

Of course, much has been made of the box office success of the new Top Gun film. Despite his decades-long career, this is the first billion-dollar box office return for Cruise. Miles Teller is thrilled about the overwhelming numbers. “That’s definitely what my team has been saying for these future negotiations,” Teller joked.

While the triumph of Top Gun: Maverick is a huge milestone for Cruise, he’s not alone. “I’ve never really experienced something like this in my life,” Miles Teller marveled. “It’s a really good feeling.”

Both Miles and Cruise have the same blood type…

On a recent episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Miles Teller noted something he and Cruise have in common. He told the late-night host about how he got sick shortly after shooting a flying sequence. “We landed, and I thought, ‘Man, I’m not feeling too good,’” Teller detailed. “I was really hot and I just started itching like crazy. So I got out of the jet. I’m just covered in hives. Head to toe. I go to a doctor. I do a blood analysis. I’m in an oatmeal bath that night. I have sensitive skin anyway, truth be told, Irish-Scottish skin. No dyes, no nothing.”

Teller later that the blood tests revealed “flame-retardant, pesticide, and jet fuel” in his bloodstream.“I go to set the next day and Tom‘s like, ‘How did it go Miles? What did they find?’” Teller said. “I was like, ‘Well, Tom, it turns out I have jet fuel in my blood.’ And without even skipping a beat Tom goes ‘Yeah, I was born with it, kid. So that was a very Tom moment for me.”