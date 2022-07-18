‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Reveals the Funny ‘Challenge’ of Being Friends With Tom Cruise

Tom Crusie is riding high right now on the unprecedented success of Top Gun: Maverick. The film is currently the biggest of the year and it’s officially the biggest of Cruise’s illustrious career.

On top of breaking box office records left and right, the film is also forming a number of friendships behind the scenes. Greg Tarzan Davis plays Coyote in the film. Recently he opened up about what it’s like to be friends with someone like Crusie with ET, and it sounds like he has an intense personality.

“It’s a challenge, you know, because he’s the type of person that, if you say something is cool or you say that you wanna do something — like I said, ‘Oh man, it’d be cool to learn how to skydive,’ and he’s like, ‘Oh yeah? You think so?’ The next day I get a call saying, ‘Hey, yeah, so I was talking to Tom and Tom said that you wanted to learn how to skydive. I’m like, ‘Wait, wait! That was just the conversation starter, Tom! I didn’t really mean it,'” Davis said jokingly.

After the success of Top Gun: Maverick, Davis is set to continue his on-screen adventures with Cruise in the upcoming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Davis described Cruise as “the ultimate hype man.” The megastar might be intense, but Davis seems to be loving every second of the experience working with him.

“Stepping on the set of Mission: Impossible, I was like, ‘I can’t believe this is happening,'” Davis shares. “We shot Top Gun: Maverick when there wasn’t a pandemic going on, but we started shooting that during the pandemic, so that was difficult on its own,” he says. “But we went everywhere [for Mission: Impossible], which was amazing. I got to see the world.”

How is Top Gun: Maverick Performing?

Even after flying in theaters for almost two months, Top Gun: Maverick continues to ride high and chip away at more box office milestones. It’s only the second film since before the pandemic to gross more than $1 billion. Over the weekend the film crossed into the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time at the domestic box office with $618 million to date.

The film continues to have strong legs. There are surely more records to break in its path. It has the potential to outgross what’s now Crusie’s second most successful film, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, by double. That film grossed $791 million worldwide when it was released. Top Gun: Maverick just needs to earn $345 million more globally to reach that milestone. At this point, we can’t bet against the film when it comes to how far it’ll go.

Ticket sales have started to slow down in the American market. But it’s still earning at least $1 million a day in the US box office with even more on the weekends. If worldwide numbers continue performing well, there’s still a lot more room before Top Gun: Maverick hits its ceiling.