‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Reveals He’s Seen the Movie More Than 10 Times in Theaters

Top Gun: Maverick made waves across the world after it tackled box office records left and right during its soaring run in theaters. The long-delayed sequel to the 1986 original film now ranks as the twelfth highest-grossing film in the world. And it’s still bringing in the dollars so there’s no telling where the film will stop.

Jay Ellis plays Lieutenant Reuben “Payback” Fitch in Top Gun: Maverick. Like his fellow castmates, he’s traveled across the world to promote the heart-stopping action that was meant to be taken in on the big screen.

Ellis spoke to Screen Rant to discuss the film’s success and the actor said he’s seen the film more than 10 times around the world with extremely varied audiences.

“I’ve seen it with a South Korean audience, with a French audience, with an English audience, Atlanta, Miami,” Ellis said. “Glen Powell and I, the weekend the movie came out. We actually kind of bounced around Los Angeles and would go to theaters and just watch the audience watching the movie. Which was also an interesting experience and a lot of fun. But yeah, I’ve probably seen it with 11 different audiences now, I would say.”

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Across the World

Ellis said the unprecedented success of the film was “crazy” to him. No matter how many times he’s seen the film in theaters, he said that many of its memorable moments still hit him just as well as they did in the first viewing.

“One thing I think is really amazing. No matter where we’ve been, or where I’ve seen the film so far, a lot of the moments that hold up for me, and hold up for us, hold up across the world. Regardless of language, regardless of age. There’s so many moments that hold up in this film. Which is such an awesome thing. Because it is a film that is truly universal and made for a worldwide audience.”

The “Payback” actor said seeing the film in so many countries “reaffirms the power of filmmaking” in his mind. He calls the story of Top Gun: Maverick powerful and amazing enough to entertain people of just about any culture across the world. But different audiences can react to the film through culturally different eyes.

“This is a film that’s obviously done that and it’s been really cool. It’s also really cool to hear there are obviously a few places where people laugh at different things,” Ellis said. “So it’s really interesting to hear where a South Korean audience laughed. Versus a French audience versus the Naval audience down in San Diego. It has been interesting to hear these little places where you don’t necessarily see as funny, and people just bust out laughing or chuckling and it’s great.”