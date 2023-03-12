‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Decides To Skip Oscars This Year

Despite rumors and a warm welcome from many people in Hollywood, Tom Cruise has decided to skip the Oscars this year. The Top Gun: Maverick actor and producer reportedly has gone back to work on a new film. Should his movie win some big Oscars, then Jerry Bruckheimer will pick up the awards.



Cruise looks to give the box office another big jolt with his July 14 release of Mission: Impossible —Dead Reckoning Part One, Deadline reports. He and director Christopher McQuarrie are currently hurrying to finish part two of that huge saga. Paramount already has set a premiere date for June 28, 2024. Cruise fans can be on the lookout for clips of him filming on a carrier in Sicily. The actor has returned to his home in the United Kingdom.

Rumor About Tom Cruise Presenting Oscar Award Gets Shot Down

Some rumors indicated that Cruise might offer an introduction for the Best Actress category and present that award. That, though, was shot down last week.

One thing that Tom Cruise is known for is doing his own stunts He did them in Top Gun: Maverick and has also done them in the Mission: Impossible series, too. Will he keep doing the stunts into his 60s? “I’m planning on it,” Cruise said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC. “I’ve been doing it my whole life. Always writing, always working on stories, and writing skits. I was that kid that, I would crawl out of the attic and I’d be on the roof and I was about 4 years old because I liked looking at the sky and the clouds and stars.”

Could A Top Gun 3 Be Happening?

With all the success from Top Gun: Maverick, fans are clamoring for yet another sequel to Top Gun. Could there be a Top Gun 3 in the works? It all depends on Tom Cruise staying alive. Literally. “A lot of people talk about it,” Bruckheimer said in an interview. “But Tom is off doing two Mission: Impossible movies and he’s out there risking his life as he usually does, unfortunately.” And there have been no talks between Bruckheimer and Cruise regarding a third movie.

Meanwhile, another Tom — Tom Hanks in this case — is talking about receiving what Hanks calls “a Tom Cruise cake” every year at holiday time. “This cake is so great,” Hanks said during an interview on Chef Josh Scherer’s Mythical Kitchen. “You can really only have it once a year.” Hanks gets the $110 bundt cake mailed to him from Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills, California.