‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Had the Perfect Response to Miles Teller Getting Sick on Set

Miles Teller shared a Tom Cruise ‘moment’ he experienced while filming Top Gun: Maverick during an appearance on Tuesday on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The 35-year-old actor starred alongside the original Top Gun star in the highest-grossing film of 2022, yet it wasn’t without its hiccups. For instance, while on set, Teller suffered from a strange allergic reaction that caused him to break out in hives.

“We landed, and I thought ”Man, I’m not feeling too good”’ Teller said. “I was really hot and I just started itching like crazy. So I got out of the jet. I’m just covered in hives. Head to toe. I go to a doctor. I do a blood analysis. I’m in an oatmeal bath that night. I have sensitive skin anyway, truth be told, Irish-Scottish skin. No dyes, no nothing.’

Teller also said he was stunned when he got the result of his blood tests. However, as he describes, he would try and use it to his advantage.

“My bloodwork comes back and I have flame-retardant, pesticide, and jet fuel in my blood,” Teller said. “I go to set the next day and Tom’s like ”How did it go Miles? What did they find?”

“I was like, ”Well, Tom, it turns out I have jet fuel in my blood” Teller added. “And without even skipping a beat Tom goes ”Yeah, I was born with it, kid.'” Teller then joked, saying, “So that was a very Tom moment for me.”

Miles Teller describes fans as ‘ravenous’ ahead of Top Gun premiere

In addition, Teller also spoke about how he was excited to be able to share Top Gun: Maverick with fans since the movie wrapped way back in 2019. But sadly, it wasn’t released until 2022 because of the pandemic.

‘I’d done a good amount of movies beforehand so I didn’t feel like I needed this movie to ensure future work,” he said. “If anything, I was just really bummed for the fans because the fans we found are just insane.”

He added, “They’re so ravenous and they have been waiting. I couldn’t wait for them to see it,” saying that “it’s been a rocket.”

The host of the late-night talk show also asked him what riding in fighter planes was like.

“I’m not signing up to do it,” he admitted. “I was at the Indy 500 and the Thunderbirds, who are amazing and they fly in formation. Everybody wants to take me up now and fly. They go ”we can take you up when you are in Las Vegas,” and I go, ”honestly there is not a place I would want to go less’.”

‘I would not want to go up in your jet and fly in formation after being in Las Vegas,’ Teller said.