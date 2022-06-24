‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Uses These Trademarks in Almost Every Movie

Tom Crusie has built a career of movie stardom that few could ever match. He got his start in the 80s with hit comedies such as Risky Business and All the Right Moves. It didn’t take long for Cruise to break out from the comedy bubble. Soon enough, he was starring in more dramatic fair. But he hit the big time when Top Gun came out in 1986. Ever since, Crusie has been flying high as one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood.

Crusie’s list of acting credits includes some of the most well-known films of any decade. He’s worked with just about every major film director there is. Steven Spielberg, Michael Mann, Martin Scorsese, Paul Thomas Anderson, and many others. To top it all off, his films are generally very successful financially. In total, his films have grossed more than $11 billion. Crusie is certifiably one the biggest stars of all time.

The star has been a mainstay of film for decades, but even as he approaches the age of 60, Cruise is enjoying one his biggest success stories. The belated sequel to the film that broke him into Hollywood superstardom, Top Gun: Maverick, tears up box office records. It has become Crusie’s highest-grossing film and earned great critical acclaim across the world.

What are the Tom Cruise Trademarks?

Cruise knows how to give his fans what they want. His fans love to see him jump into action with his trademark style. Part of that style involves a few things we can count on seeing in just about every one of his movies.

First up is Cruise’s tendency to do a lot of running in his films. It’s nearly meme-worthy how often we see him dramatically running across the frame. It goes all the way back to his second film role, Taps. The Firm features the famous scene of him trying to outrun Wilford Brimley. Even the romantic comedy Jerry Maguire shows some of Tom’s running technique in the film’s final moments.

Cruise also has a well-known penchant for performing his own stunts. As such, many of his roles post Mission: Impossible feature an impossible-looking feat for him to perform. Much to the delight of viewers. He even drove a real NASCAR race car in Days of Thunder.

The megastar is also a big fan of motorcycles. Or so it seems based on how often we see him on one in his films. Most recently in Top Gun: Maverick, he hopped aboard a Kawasaki Ninja H2, the fastest motorcycle in the world. Cruise owns a vast motorcycle collection in real life and often uses his personal collection for his films.

One thing that cannot be denied about Cruise is he brings an undeniable cool factor to his roles. There are so many fine details to his characters that reach across the various roles he’s played. Such as always counting on him to dawn a pair of sunglasses and at some point he usually takes his shirt off. Most importantly, Cruise always saves the day and usually gets the girl too. It must be nice to be a movie star.