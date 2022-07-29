‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Stars Describe Waiting Years for the Film To Release

Without a doubt, Top Gun: Maverick is one of the biggest success stories of the summer. The blockbuster film is the highest-grossing film of the year so far and with more than $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office, it’s far and away the biggest hit of Tom Cruise’s career.

Despite the success story, it was actually a long road for the film to finally take off into theaters. The sequel wrapped filming in March 2019 for an original release in summer 2020. However, the film was continuously pushed out in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Paramount Pictures stuck to their guns and refrained from releasing Maverick on streaming like most other studios did with their delayed films. Needless to say, the gamble paid off.

The wait was long for the film’s stars as well. They had to wait years after filming their scenes to finally see the finished product. Some of the actors appeared during a panel at CinemaCon earlier this year and described what it was like to wait so long to see Maverick. Joseph Kosinski said it was “surreal” to finally see it and that the wait was worth it.

“Like I said, it’s been two years since we finished this film,” Kosinski said. “I wish everyone who worked on the film could be here to watch with an audience because that was a really special experience to experience that, finished, with 3,000 people. It was really unique.”

Top Gun: Maverick Stars Talk the Long Wait For Release

Miles Teller had actually begun his press tour before the film’s original release in 2020. Now two years later he’s back at it and he’s discovered the fan appetite for Maverick blew his expectations out of the water.

“I’d done a lot of movies beforehand. So I didn’t feel I needed this movie to ensure future work,” Teller said. “But some of the actors in it, you know, this was such a big showcase for them. And I think if anything, I was just bummed for the fans. Because the fans we found are just insane. They’re so ravenous and they’ve been waiting. I couldn’t wait for them to see it because as you’ve seen the movie’s just been a rocket.”

Teller might have been an established actor when he got his role in Maverick. But some of his fellow castmates counted on the film becoming their big break. Glen Powell knew landing the role as Hangman would be a huge for him. But the anticipation mounted after the film was continuously delayed.

“I mean, yeah, it’s a bit of a bummer when you have to kind of wait for your career to start,” Powell said. “It’s a great secret, this amazing thing that you can’t show to anybody. But it is really a great feeling knowing you are sitting on a winner, you know, knowing that you’re working with the best filmmakers.”