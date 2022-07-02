‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Still Doing Ridiculously Well at Box Office Headed Into July 4th Weekend: See the Numbers

Top Gun: Maverick hit the box office this summer breaking some impressive barriers. The long-awaited sequel to the 1986 film, Top Gun hit big screens at the end of May. Since then, the popular flick has shattered some long-held records holding a number one spot for weeks at the box office.

However, the hit film was knocked off its pedestal recently. This comes as another long-awaited release hit the box-office, the Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis Presley biopic film, Elvis. However, this hasn’t halted Top Gun: Maverick’s impressive success. In fact, the Tom Cruise action film is doing ridiculously well as we head into the July 4 holiday weekend.

Top Gun: Maverick Continues Its Run As 2022’s Highest Grossing Domestic Film Release

Top Gun: Maverick may be facing some box office competition this holiday weekend as some big films are blowing away the box office numbers. Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis continues to pull in massive crowds after finding its way to number one in recent weeks.

Additionally, the latest Minions installment and Disney’s Lightyear continue to pull in big viewership among the family crowds. And Jurassic World: Dominion continues to stomp towards a number one spot at the box office. However, these films are not projected to halt Maverick’s impressive run this weekend. The heart-racing sequel is expected to gross $572 million through the holiday.

Top Gun: Maverick Is Going Against Today’s Movie ‘Traditions’ Setting Things Up For A Long Run In the Theater

When the original Top Gun film hit the big screen in 1986, it remained in theaters for nearly a year. And, notes Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst the recent numbers of the newest Top Gun film may lead to this installment following the same schedule. Something that is fairly uncommon in this day and age of streaming opportunities.

“The first Top Gun played for almost a year in theaters,” notes Dergarabedian.

“That was obviously a much different time,” the senior media analyst relates, noting that this was “when films opened in many fewer theaters and weren’t dealing with streaming and the different dynamics of the modern movie marketplace.” But, the analyst points out that Maverick’s success is going against this newly established tradition.

“I think that, clearly, this is a movie that’s going to go against tradition,” Dergarabedian explains. “By having the legs that movies enjoyed back in the ’80s.”

So far, Top Gun: Maverick has found its way up to the fifteenth highest-rated film of all time. The box-office hit is bringing some impressive numbers in returning viewership as well. Reports note that a whopping 16 percent of Top Gun: Maverick film-goers are repeat viewers.