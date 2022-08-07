‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Surpasses ‘Titanic’ Record in Another Major Box Office Milestone

Nearly three months after its theatrical release, “Top Gun: Maverick” has surpassed a “Titanic” record in another major box office milestone.

According to Variety, “Top Gun: Maverick” surpassed James Cameron’s 1997 disaster film as the seventh-highest grossing release in domestic box history, earning $662 million in ticket sales. The film is right behind “Avengers: Infinity War,” which is now the sixth-highest grossing domestic release with $678 million.

The top five domestic releases are currently “Black Panther ($700 million), another James Cameron film “Avatar” ($760 million), “Spider-Man: No Way Home ($804 million), “Avengers: Endgame ($853 million), and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million). The media outlet further reported that during its Memorial Day weekend release, “Top Gun: Maverick” held an opening record of $160.5 million and has continued to maintain momentum since then.

“Top Gun: Maverick” follows Pete Mitchell (Maverick) after more than thirty years of service as being one of the U.S. Navy’s top aviators. During his time in the service, Maverick has pushed the envelope as a courageous test pilot. However, he has dodged the advancement in rank that would actually ground him.

“Top Gun” originals Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer stars in the sequel alongside Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, and Bashir Salahuddin. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on August 23rd.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jon Hamm Opens Up About His Most Enjoyable Moments Making the Action-Packed Film

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in May, Jon Hamm opened up about his favorite moments on the set of “Top Gun: Maverick.”

“Once I finally walked on set, I heard applause as someone said, ‘There he is!’” the “Top Gun: Maverick” cast member recalled. “And I said to myself, ‘Who is that? I can’t see.’ And it was Tom Cruise with a big million-dollar smile. Then he gave me a big hug and said, ‘Welcome to the show.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you.’ It was a pretty good feeling.”

Hamm further spoke about his “Top Gun: Maverick” co-star. “At one point, [Cruise] said, ‘Jon, what do you do for fun? What are your hobbies? Do you skydive? Do you ride motorcycles?‘“ Hamm said. He also remembered Cruise asking him if he likes flying helicopters. And I was like, ‘No. I play tennis. I hike. I walk up the hill with my dog. Those are my hobbies.’ They’re radically less dangerous and adrenaline-filled, but I find them just as entertaining.”

In regards to how his 15-year-old self would react to his 51-year-old self appearing in a “Top Gun” film, Hamm added, “My 15-year-old self is blown away, as is my 51-year-old self. I’m on both sides of that equation. It was a tremendous experience made more interesting by the fact that it had to be put on hold and paused for two years.”