‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Tom Brady Raves Over the Latest Tom Cruise Film

Drafted in 2000, the NFL had no idea who they were getting when it came to Tom Brady. Not even going during the first round, Brady didn’t get his call until round 6, being the 199th pick. But that appeared to only motivate the former quarterback for the New England Patriots as he accumulated a staggering 7 Super Bowl wins. So when it comes to what impresses the man dominating an entire sport, it appears one needs to only look at Tom Cruise.

Released on May 27th, Top Gun: Maverick has done more than stun audiences as it continues its theatrical run. With it being over a month since the film premiered, plenty of people have seen Tom Cruise step into the cockpit for another action-packed blockbuster. And according to numerous reviews, the 60-year-old actor still has what it takes to be one of Hollywood’s best stars. And as mentioned above, it appears one of his biggest fans is the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady.

Tom Brady Gives Top Gun: Maverick An “A”

Giving his take on the film that continues to break records, Tom Brady stated, “The last movie I saw was Top Gun and it was amazing. I think it’s going to get a lot of people who never saw the first one, the younger generation, to go back and watch it. Because no matter how many years later, it still brings it. I would give Tom Cruise an A. He just put together an amazing show.”

Tom Brady raves over #TopGunMaverick: "I would give Tom Cruise an A. He just put together an amazing show." https://t.co/0rrb1usnnK pic.twitter.com/QQ0mnLeHMs — Variety (@Variety) July 14, 2022

Getting an “A” from Tom Brady, a superstar himself, is big news even as Top Gun: Maverick beats the classic James Cameron film Titanic. Looking at the box office, since its release, the film took in $601.9 million. And that is only domestically. For Titanic, which had numerous re-releases, it made $600.8 million.

Actor Mickey Rourke Is Not A Fan Of Tom Cruise

Making Paramount Pictures over $1 billion, it seems the only person who didn’t enjoy the film Tom Brady loves is actor Mickey Rourke. Talking about Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the actor said, “The guy has been doing the same effing part for 35 years. I got no respect for that.” He added, “I don’t care about money and power. I care about when I watch Al Pacino work and [Christopher] Walken and [Robert] De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris’ work and Ray Winstone’s work. … That’s the kind of actor I want to be like. … guys that just tried to stretch as actors.”

Rourke’s comments carried little weight as Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski praised both Cruise and actor Val Kilmer. “I think there is a lot of Maverick in Tom, and Iceman in Val, so what you are seeing onscreen is an authentic friendship that has lasted over 36 years. After one of the takes (we only did a few) I noticed that both Tom and Val had tears in their eyes. It felt like a genuine moment between two old friends.”

With talks of a third film and a top score from Tom Brady, it might be only a matter of time before Maverick takes flight again.