‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Wants to Get 100% ‘Gnarlier’ on Next Project

Top Gun: Maverick took the world by storm when it was released in May. Ever since the Tom Cruise actioner has broken record after record to become the highest-grossing film of the year so far. And it’s still going strong at the box office.

As usual for the ever-ambitious Cruise, he’s busy looking onward and upward for his next adrenaline-inducing film adventure. Next up from the megastar is the two-part installment in the long-running Mission: Impossible franchise, Dead Reckoning. Part one will drop next year, followed by part two in 2024. But even that isn’t enough for Crusie.

Even though the two-part spy caper hasn’t even hit theaters yet, Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie are already brainstorming the next idea. McQuarrie recently described a new project he and Cruise are fleshing out with writer Erik Jendersen (who’s also worked on the next Mission: Impossible films).

“It’s kind of under wraps,” McQuarrie said. “It has neither a fuse nor a fuselage. Oh that’s not true. It does have some fuselages. It’s something we’ve talked about for a really long time. It’s way outside of what you’re used to seeing Tom do. It’s the kind of stuff I really love.”

McQuarrie continued, “It’s a little bit more in my wheelhouse. And yet it takes everything we’ve learned on this journey, which is making movies more and more about emotion and real emotional experiences. That’s what you’re feeling when you’re watching Top Gun. It’s me and Tom squeezing your adrenals for every emotion. Now we’re applying that to something that is gnarlier.”

Tom Cruise’s Next Adventure

Dark Reckoning will be the sixth and seventh films Cruise and McQuarrie have collaborated on. Both men have spent a long time in Hollywood. So they know there are no promises in the business. Even with a player the stature of Tom Cruise on board. McQuarrie acknowledged the project is still very much in the works. However, he said it could be the culmination of everything he and Crusie have worked together on.

“Look, if it comes out, you will see the ghosts of so many of the movies that I have done or Tom has done or we have done together,” McQuarrie said. “You’ll feel elements of all of that, not through any intention, but somewhat coincidentally. Everything we do, we look at, ‘Oh we could have done that better.’ This is pushing everything through another prism.”

McQuarrie also helped write Top Gun: Maverick. Clearly, the writer-director has a special working relationship with the high-profile actor. The next Mission: Impossible films are hotly anticipated releases that will surely piggyback off the success of the Top Gun sequel. Audiences are more in love with Crusie’s constant quest to one-up himself than ever. So whatever McQuarrie and Cruise have in the pipeline, viewers will be there to eat it up.