‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Watch Miles Teller’s Full ‘Great Balls of Fire’ Performance in Never-Before-Seen Video

You may know Miles Teller for his viral dance moves as Rooster in the new Top Gun, yet he’s also making headlines for singing in the soaring new sequel.

As it turns out, the Top Gun: Maverick star performs Jerry Lee Lewis’ classic “Great Balls of Fire” in a never-before-seen clip from the sequel to the 1986 classic. On Thursday, Paramount Pictures dropped the full performance, and fans are going nuts. In the clip, we see Teller’s character wearing a pair of aviator-style sunglasses as he plays the piano in front of a crowd of people singing along.

As viewers can see, the entire crowd chants, “Rooster! Rooster! Rooster!” By the end of the scene, he does a mini victory dance, yet it’s unlike the one he went viral for a few weeks ago.

According to an official synopsis, the scene plays out in the movie while Maverick, played by Tom Cruise, talks about the time he and Goose, played by Anthony Edwards, played the same song in the original. The new clip shows Teller’s performance in its entirety.

During an interview with Seth Meyers on Late Night this week, Teller recalled filming the sequel to 1986’s Top Gun. During the interview, he admitted that he discovered he had “flame retardant, pesticides, and jet fuel” in his blood after breaking out in hives on set.

Miles Teller recalls the ‘Tom Cruise moment’ on Top Gun set

At first, he was nothing less than confused, but then he had a light bulb go off in his head. “Then I thought, wait a second, this is actually kinda cool,” he told Meyers. When he returned to set the next day, Cruise asked him what the bloodwork revealed.

“I was like, ‘Well, Tom, it turns out I have jet fuel in my blood,’ ” Teller said. Then, without even skipping a beat, Cruise had the perfect response. “Yeah, I was born with it, kid,” he said. He added, “So that was a very Tom moment for me,” he added.

Now, 36 years after the original film’s premiere, the new film follows Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell 30 years after graduating from the TOPGUN Naval aviation program. Now, he’s called back as an instructor for the fliers.

Among his young students is Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of his late best friend Nick “Goose” Bradshaw. Teller is also joined by a new class of pilots, including Glen Powell, Greg Tarzan Davis, Jay Ellis, Monica Barbaro, and Lewis Pullman.

Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm star in the movie, while Val Kilmer reunites with Cruise in his original role.

After it opened this past Memorial Day weekend, Tom Cruise reacted to the film’s success via Twitter. “Thank you to everyone who saw #TopGun: Maverick and helped make it a historic opening weekend,” he shared. During the opening weekend, the film raked in an estimated $124 million in the U.S. alone.