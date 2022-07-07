‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Success Rivals These Major Action Films

Top Gun: Maverick has been flying high in theaters since way back in May. But the success seems to just keep on coming. The film so far has amassed more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office and is currently the 29th highest-grossing film of all time.

The film has been a remarkable success story that indicates Americans are excited to return to theaters after the Covid-19 pandemic made movie-going near impossible for months. But what makes Maverick‘s success even more remarkable is comparing it to the films that usually perform this strongly.

Normally, huge grossing numbers like this are limited to established franchises and superhero stories. But Maverick proves you don’t have to come from a comic book to capture the hearts of the audience.

How Does Top Gun: Maverick’s Success Compare?

Since the return of theaters post-pandemic, box office success has been dominated by established properties from Marvel Studios. Spider-Man: No Way Home stands as the biggest post-pandemic grosser with a total of close to $2 billion. But Maverick is nipping at Marvel’s heels. The comic book mega studio’s most recent release, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is wrapping up its theatrical run under the $1 billion mark. But Maverick has outperformed that film already with seemingly no intention of stopping now.

Box office competition is fierce this year. Not only has Maverick toppled the Marvel empire from the top of the box office, it even stood up to the hugely popular Jurassic Park franchise as well. Jurassic World Dominion was released two weeks after Maverick. However, Maverick outgrossed Dominion over the recent Fourth of July holiday weekend by almost $10 million according to Box Office Mojo.

Maverick‘s next big franchise target? The immensely popular Star Wars franchise. Currently, Maverick is the 12th highest-grossing film at the American box office with nearly $600 million in ticket sales. At its current rate, Maverick should eclipse the $620 million take of Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. At which point the film will break into the 10 top all-time highest-grossing films at the domestic box office.

The Sky’s the Limit for Top Gun: Maverick

How much higher can Top Gun: Maverick fly at the box office? The current record for the highest grossing film at the American box office is $936 million achieved by Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens. There’s still a long way to go before Maverick could reach that record. Experts predict the film will eventually crack $700 million which would be enough to bring it into the top 5 record holders.

However, as the film’s remarkable performance has proven already, we should never bet against it. After two months in theaters, the film is still in second place at the American box office. Audiences clearly can’t get enough of Tom Cruise’s airborne antics.