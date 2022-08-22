‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Tom Cruise, Costars Speak Out About ‘Physically Grueling’ G-Force Scenes

Top Gun: Maverick is finally coming to TV screens at home with a digital release on Tuesday, August 23rd. But the film isn’t done breaking records in cinemas. People are still flocking to the theater to see the high-flying thrills on the big screen.

The aerial acrobatics make for an exciting viewing experience in the theater. But the stamina it took from the actors to execute those scenes was staggering.

In a clip from the upcoming bonus material coming with the Top Gun: Maverick digital release, Tom Cruise and his costars describe what it was pulling off the film’s crazy stunts.

“It’s physically grueling being there, pulling those G’s,” Cruise said in the video. “It’s exhausting.”

Director Joseph Kosinski added that the actors endured up to 8 G’s of force, equivalent to 1,600 pounds. He explained that some of the stunts were “actually pulling the blood out of your brain” because of the g-force levels.

“The things that we did up there, you can’t fake it on a soundstage,” said Greg Tarzan Davis, who plays Lt. Javy ‘Coyote’ Machado in the film. “You can’t fake the g-force distorting your face.”

Miles Teller plays Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, and he said it took work to stay composed during the action-packed scenes. “There’s not too much acting going on,” Teller said. “You’re just trying to not pass out, not puke.”

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soars at the Box Office

Top Gun: Maverick has been a box office juggernaut since its release back on Memorial Day. All summer long the film has flown high breaking records left and right. Most recently, the film overtook Marvel’s flagship adventure Avengers: Infinity War to become the sixth-highest grossing film in history at the domestic box office.

Super-producer Jerry Bruckheimer described what he believes set Top Gun: Maverick apart from the rest of the films in the market.

“It’s always the characters, the themes, the story,” Bruckheimer said. “That’s what it’s all about. It’s about the emotion, it’s about bringing Iceman back, it’s about seeing a real movie.”

Bruckheimer continued by pointing out another key difference with Top Gun: Maverick. As the stars described, many of those stunts were real. The actors really got in the cockpit and put themselves in the action for real. Many of the action films we see now tell their stories through heavy CGI use. Top Gun: Maverick on the other hand goes for the practical stunts in every opportunity.

“I think audiences have been seeing so much CGI, which is wonderful,” Bruckheimer said. “I go see the same movies, but it’s also nice to see the real deal. You’re in the F-18 just like those actors are. They were trained for three months to be able to get into an F-18…You can see the struggles of what they’re doing, what they’re going through. That’s all real, that’s not made up.”