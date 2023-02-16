‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Tom Cruise Debuts New Look at Star-Studded Event

Tom Cruise finally stepped back on the red carpet this week after an eight-month hiatus, and while his celebrity friends welcomed him with warm hugs and long conversations, his fans noticed he was a little off-color.

The Top Gun: Maverick star attended the 41st annual Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday, Feb. 13 to celebrate his blockbuster’s nomination for Best Picture, and while he was there, he debuted a new look. Instead of showing off his signature clean-cut, suave style, he walked into the event with long hair and a spray tan.

No one seemed to mind his shaggy locks. But once pictures of his transformation made it to social media, people couldn’t help but call him out for his orange glow.

“Jamie Lee Curtis seeing Tom Cruise’s Trump-level spray tan up close,” one person captioned alongside Cruise talking to a wide-eyed, shocked Curtis.

The fake spray tan is TOM CRUISE’S new brand,” wrote another. “Will he demand that fellow [Scientologists] comply?”

Tom Cruise ‘Saved Hollywood’s A**’

While internet trolls may have made light of Tom Cruise’s beachy transformation, he likely has his mind on other things. If Maverick manages to take home the award for Best Picture, Cruise would share the win with his fellow producers Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison, and Jerry Bruckheimer. The nomination is Cruise’s 4th, and the win would be first.

The movie itself is up for six Oscars after reining as the most successful movie of 2022 for most of the spring, summer, and fall.

Aside from the fact that the film was well-written, well-produced, and well-acted, a major reason it was so successful in theaters is because of its timing. Top Gun: Maverick was originally slated to come out amid the COVID-19 social distance protocols when people weren’t able to watch movies on the big screen, but Cruise refused to put his movie into the world under those circumstances.

So the Jerry McGuire star pushed the opening date several times. Initially, he could have dropped Maverick in a streaming debut, but he wasn’t willing to settle. The choice, of course, gave the movie a record-breaking opening and eventually helped the movie become one of the highest-grossing in history.

While Cruise may be catching some flack for donning an unnatural-looking tan, he’s earned major respect from his fellow A-Listers who believe he saved the film industry, which nearly died after the pandemic.

At the luncheon, even the legendary Steven Spielberg had something to say about it.

“you saved Hollywood’s ass. and, you might have saved theatrical distribution,” he was rumored to say to Cruise. “Seriously. MAVERICK might have saved the entire theatrical industry.”