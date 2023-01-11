Top Gun: Maverick’s Tom Cruise Roasted in Golden Globes Joke Taking Aim at Scientology, Shelly Miscavige

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael took aim at Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise multiple times during the awards show. Just prior to announcing the Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical or Comedy award, Carmichael took the stage with an irreverent monologue that sharply lampooned Cruise.

After emerging with a handful of Golden Globe awards, the comedian jested that they belonged to Tom Cruise – who hadn’t taken part in the award show and had sent back his three Globes this year due to all of the HFPA controversy. In a more contentious moment, Carmichael alluded to Cruise’s affiliation with Scientology – jokingly offering the trophies in exchange for Shelly Miscavige’s liberation.

In a more contentious moment, Carmichael alluded to Cruise’s affiliation with Scientology – jokingly offering the trophies in exchange for Shelly Miscavige’s liberation. “Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned…” he explained. “I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.” For nearly 14 years, Shelly Miscavige, the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige and a close friend of Cruise’s has been missing from public view. Numerous rumors about her well-being and location have arisen over this period. A video of the moment was shared on Twitter.

#GoldenGlobes host Jerrod Carmichael makes a dig at Scientology: “Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned…I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.” https://t.co/m069JEKekW pic.twitter.com/fw25ng5nU2 — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023

After the joke incited laughter and surprise from the attendees, producers swiftly transitioned to Glen Powell and Jay Ellis of Top Gun: Maverick as they presented Julia Garner of Ozark with her Golden Globe.

Tom Cruise wasn’t the only target Jerrod Carmichael zeroed in on

Carmichael seized the chance to roast a few of his peers in entertainment as soon as the show began. He boldly addressed HPFA’s tumultuous past while addressing guests present at the event without pulling any punches.

“I’m here because I’m Black,” Carmichael declared in his biting opening monologue. “I’ll catch everyone in the room up. This show, the Golden Globe Awards, did not air last year because the HFPA – I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died.” In a bemused voice he added, “So do with that information what you will.”

While addressing the star-studded audience, Carmichael jested about having a “moral racial dilemma” before accepting to be a host. To everyone’s amusement, he recounted how astonished he was when receiving the call while making tea. “I was like whoa, one minute you’re drinking mint tea at home, the next you’re invited to be the Black face of a White embattled organisation,” Carmichael quipped. “I’m only being asked to host this, I know, because I’m Black.”

When the Golden Globes host accepted his job, he anticipated that nothing had changed with regards to the HFPA. However, when giving his closing remarks, he was a bit more considerate. After he told a buddy, Avery, about the $500,000 job offer he received. Avery was quick to encourage him to accept the job. With that advice under his belt; Carmichael then ushered award presenter Jennifer Hudson onto the stage.