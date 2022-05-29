‘Top Gun’ vs. ‘Saving Private Ryan’: The Internet Is in a Full-on Debate About Which Is the Better Movie

Tom Cruise celebrated the release of his long-awaited “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” on Friday, which had already been met with rave reviews from critics before its theater release. And now, just days after the new film’s premiere, the Internet has exploded in a debate over whether “Top Gun” or “Saving Private Ryan” is the better movie. And it seems the argument has become pretty serious. Check out the Tweet below.

I said Top Gun is better than Saving Private Ryan and I guess I’m getting divorced now. — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) May 28, 2022

Apparently, the debate is more divisive than one might think because it might just be leading to one couple’s divorce. “I said Top Gun is better than Saving Private Ryan and I guess I’m getting divorced now,” one fan wrote. Down in the comments, other movie buffs began taking sides.

“Sorry, I’m on your husband’s side,” one “Saving Private Ryan” fan wrote. “Top Gun is not even in the ballpark with Saving Private Ryan for two reasons. 1. Tom 2. Hanks. The other actors in SPR were awesome. SPR won Oscar for Directing & Golden Globe for best Film. TG won Oscar for Best Song, Take My Breath Away.”

Sorry, I'm on your husband's side. Top Gun is not even in the ballpark with Saving Private Ryan for 2 reasons. 1.Tom. 2. Hanks. The other actors in SPR were awesome. SPR won Oscar for Directing & Golden Globe for best Film. TG won Oscar for Best Song, Take My Breath Away. — The Ghost of Lindsey Graham's Past (@PogoChrestman) May 29, 2022

Another said, “I’m sorry Rachel, but *every* Tom Cruise film is exactly the same story line.”

Meanwhile, a “Top Gun” fan wrote, “You’re right. To prove my point (and yours), how often have you rewatched ‘Top Gun’ versus how often have you rewatched ‘Saving Private Ryan’? Me: [infinity] vs. 0.”

You’re right. To prove my point (and yours), how often have you rewatched “Top Gun” versus how often have you rewatched “Saving Private Ryan”?



Me: ♾ vs. 0 — Hil.i.am 🇺🇦 (@hilaryluros) May 28, 2022

Another contributor to the conversation spoke about the “disturbing” factor of the plot of “Saving Private Ryan,” stating, “I watched Saving Private Ryan only once. It was disturbing knowing it was real. I asked my dad how those soldiers could do that. He said he heard they had given themselves up for dead before they went so they just did their job.”

With “Top Gun: Maverick” just hitting theaters this week, it will definitely be interesting to see where the debate goes from here.

‘Top Gun’ Star Explains What Makes the 1986 Film So Iconic

No matter what side of the argument you’re on regarding “Top Gun” versus “Saving Private Ryan,” there’s no denying the former is one of the most iconic films of the 1980s. And while movie buffs are more than welcome to their opinion, “Top Gun” star Tom Skerritt, known for his role in the Tom Cruise film as Commander Mike “Viper” Metcalf, shared what makes the 1986 movie so iconic.

While speaking with Fox News, Skerritt said a lot of the movie’s success comes from its soundtrack. When “Top Gun” first came out, the album reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, later selling more than nine million copies.

However, another major contributing factor was the screenplay.

“I’ve always honored [the screenplay] as being the whole reason for a good show,” Skerritt explained. “I really believed in that screenplay.”

The actor further said, “We all knew, or maybe I just sensed it, that this was going to be a very successful film.”