Treat Williams Shares Epic Bruce Willis Memory Following New Diagnosis

Veteran actor Treat Williams took to Twitter to share a pretty incredible story about an epic hangout with Bruce Willis. “I ran into Bruce Willis years ago after not seeing him for awhile,” he wrote on February 16th. “We went and played paintball in Malibu and then spent an afternoon on the beach in Malibu. That was our last time together and I am grateful.”

Williams Tweeted out the epic bro-date story following the news that Willis has been diagnosed with a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia. Last year when Willis and his family announced his retirement from acting due to a previous diagnosis of aphasia, Williams also reflected on the paintball fun.

“I am thinking about Bruce Willis,” Williams wrote at the time. “Acting yes. But we had one of the most fun paintball games ever. Get well. Be well. A great, great body of work to be proud of my friend.” Willis made his screen debut as an extra in 1981’s Prince of the City starring Treat Williams.

On Thursday, the family of the 67-year-old Willis issued a statement revealing that while the news “is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research,” the statement explained.

Bruce Willis retired from acting in March 2022

In 2022, the Willis family – including Emma Heming Willis, Demi Moore, and his daughters – revealed that Bruce Willis was suffering from aphasia which had impacted his cognitive functions. In light of this diagnosis, they also announced that he would be taking some time away from acting while managing treatment.

The Mayo Clinic describes frontotemporal dementia as an “umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of peoples‘ brains. These areas of the brain are generally associated with personality, behavior, and language.”

Other past cast and crew of Willis shared their support for the actor. Joe Russo, the screenwriter for Bruce Willis’ 2020 film Hard Kill, shared his admiration and appreciation for the actor. “Thinking of Bruce Willis and his family today. The movie went in a very different direction from the screenplay we sold, but I’m still very proud of the fact I share a credit with one of the greatest on-screen actors of all time,” Russo tweeted alongside a snapshot of Willis from behind the camera.

Upon hearing the news about Bruce Willis, Supernatural actor Jim Beaver – who had previously starred in a film with him – expressed his thoughts. “The news of Bruce Willis’s diagnosis of dementia is sad. I got my first real break as an actor playing his buddy Earl in IN COUNTRY, Norman Jewison’s moving drama about Vietnam veterans, and it was a transformative experience for me,” Beaver wrote. “I send him and his family love.”