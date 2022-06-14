‘1883’ Star Faith Hill Reveals Her Experience on ‘The Stepford Wives’ Nearly Turned Her Off of Acting

According to a new interview with Faith Hill, a bad experience while filming The Stepford Wives nearly kept her from accepting a role in any series or movie again—including her epic gig as Margaret Dutton in 1883.

While Hill wowed audiences in the Yellowstone prequel and admittingly had a fantastic time doing so, there were years where the Grammy winner had sworn off acting altogether. And that came after she had her first experience with a major film.

Before Stepford Wives, Hill had only starred in two projects, and they were short TV guest appearances in Promised Land and Touched by an Angel. So her screen-side time had been relatively short and low stress. But working on a blockbuster film gave her an entirely different taste of the industry.

In the 2004 adaptation of Ira Levin’s novel of the same name, Faith Hill played Sarah Sunderson, a strangely perfect wife in a strangely perfect town. The Country songstress played alongside A-listers such as Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick, and Glenn Close.

For many, acting in a movie of that caliber would be a dream—and also an opening to a career in Hollywood. But That’s not how Faith Hill saw it. Instead, once she was done with filming, she never wanted to see another script in her life.

As she admitted on The Kelly Clarkson Show, it was her busy singing career and family life that kept her from the Silver Screen at first. But Stepford Wives put the nail in the coffin.

“My career took off, no time, had babies, and I had done a couple of things,” she said. “I did Stepford Wives with an amazing cast. But it wasn’t the best experience, so I said I will never ever, ever, ever, ever do another, anything like that, a movie.”

Faith Hill Couldn’t Resist Starring in ‘1883’

However, it wasn’t drama that turned Faith Hill off to acting. Instead, she just realized that she didn’t have the personality for the job, saying, “It’s so long. The waiting for me.…”

Clarkson, who has been in a handful of movies herself, understood the sentiment. She added that the film industry is a lot of “hurry up and wait.” So if someone isn’t a patient person, it’s not a great career for them.

“I cannot,” Hill responded. “I have to be busy doing stuff.”

Though the Piece of My Heart artist decided to give acting another chance in 2017 when she starred in the independent film Dixieland. After that, she “read a lot of scripts over the years. But either “nothing hit” her or the “timing wasn’t right.”

But luckily, that all changed when Taylor Sheridan sent Faith Hill and her husband Tim McGraw a script for 1883.

“The script was so well-written,” Hill admitted. “I had honestly never read anything like that. So we made the decision to do it.”