‘9-1-1: Lone Star’s Rob Lowe Offers His Advice to Parents of Teens

Rob Lowe, aka Captain Owen Strand on 9-1-1: Lone Star, is passing along some parenting tips for teenagers. His main piece of advice? “Get real.”

Like get real, as in don’t pretend your kids aren’t the ones out partying. Don’t duck reality. He says keeping your eyes open is the best thing you can do as you raise your kids through high school and into adulthood. Lowe’s two sons, Matthew and John Owen, are grown and in their mid-to-late 20s.

Back when his two boys were far younger, he took his sons on simple, tried-and-true, father-son outings. He told E! News in a recent interview:

“When they were little, we would do things that we could all three do together. We go to the beach, maybe we go fishing. Now because they’re adults and they’re out in the world and live their own lives, I’m just thrilled that I get them coming back to the house.”

Rob Lowe, who plays Captain Owen Strand on 9-1-1: Lone Star, is the father of John Owen and Matthew. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

Rob Lowe and 9-1-1: Lone Star Made a Son’s Addiction Part of Plot

But getting your kids from age 15 to 18 can be difficult. That’s when they come into contact with alcohol and/or drugs. Lowe knows from personal experience. He had addiction issues early in his acting career, which started at 18. But he’s in his 31st year of sobriety. So he speaks from experience about keeping an eye on your teens.

“They’ve got to figure out their relationship with drugs and alcohol,” said Lowe, who is starting his fourth season in 9-1-1: Lone Star. He said parents “just (need to be) on top of it, not living in a dream state. … Your kids are out there and they’re partying. Get real. And every parent is like, ‘My kids aren’t, but their friends are.’ Have your eyes open, be realistic, and know that that’s part of it.”

And he says there needs to be some tough love in the house when it comes to privacy concerns. “My other thing is, personal privacy does not exist in my house until you’re paying the bills, Lowe said. “I need to know what’s going on. Knock on wood, it worked for us.

He also pointed out to parents “your job is literally to keep them alive and to not do something stupid while they hopefully figure out how to navigate that part of their lives. Don’t be afraid to step in.”

Lowe and Ronen Rubinstein play father and son on 9-1-1: Lone Star. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

Lowe has a son on 9-1-1: Lone Star. That’s T.J., who works as a paramedic at his dad’s same fire station in Austin. From the series premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star, T.J.’s sobriety issues have been a significant part of the storyline.

Meanwhile, John Owen Lowe is involved behind the scenes on 9-1-1: Lone Star. He worked as a story editor this spring on 18 episodes. And in past seasons, he worked as a staff writer in 2021. He’s also written four episodes.