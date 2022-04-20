‘9-1-1’ and ‘American Idol’ Tie for Monday Demo Ratings Win

“American Idol,” “9-1-1,” and “The Neighborhood” all tied for top demo ratings Monday night, while the singing competition topped viewership numbers.

According to TVLine, 6.3 million viewers tuned their TV to “American Idol” on Monday night. The ABC show was followed closely by “NCIS” at 6.2 million and “The Neighborhood” at 5.3 million. The spinoff “NCIS: Hawai’i” came in at 4.9 million, while “Bob Hearts Abishola” coasted in at 4.8 million.

“9-1-1” also snagged 4.8 million viewers, while “9-1-1: Lone Star” received 4.1 million. ABC’s “The Good Doctor” rounded out the top viewership numbers with 3.8 million.

When it comes to demo ratings, though, “American Idol,” “9-1-1,” and “The Neighborhood prevailed with a 0.6. This was a drop for “Idol,” though a consistent rating for the other two shows. “Lone Star” came in at 0.5 while the rest of the top shows hovered at a 0.4 demo rating.

So, why did so many people tune in to “American Idol” on Monday night? Likely because it was a key elimination round, narrowing the competition down from the Top 20 to the Top 14.

America voted for their favorites after Sunday night’s performance. The 10 contestants who impressed the fans the most immediately moved forward in the competition and sang a victory song in celebration. But for the 10 with the lowest votes, they had to sing their hearts out on Monday night.

Who Made It to the Top 14 on ‘American Idol?’

First off, let’s review the Top 10 who advanced thanks to viewers’ votes. Ava Maybee, Christian Guardino, Lady K, HunterGirl, Dan Marshall, Leah Marlene, Nicolina, Noah Thompson, Emyrson Flora, and Fritz Hager earned a spot in the Top 14 right away.

The other fate of the other 10 contestants rested in the judges’ hands, however. Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry had to decide which six contestants would go home and which four would be saved to compete in next week’s round.

While the judges gave high praise to all of the contestants, in the end, they saved Allegra Miles, Jay Copeland, Mike Parker, and Tristen Gressett. Hopefully, those four make a better impression on next Sunday’s live show.

Per Newsweek, this past Monday’s episode was the first live episode of the season. America voted on the prerecorded performances Sunday night, and the contestants flew in on Monday to sing for their lives if they didn’t make it in the Top 10.

This next week, all we know is that the Top 14 will receive some help from country star Gabby Barrett on Sunday. On Monday, the Top 14 narrow down to the Top 11, who then compete in the “Judge’s Song Contest.” Apparently, each judge “will pick songs for each of the Top 11 to perform. Without knowing which judge offered the suggestion, each contestant will select their favorite song to perform, revealing the winning judge.”

Make sure you tune into “American Idol” on ABC this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST to see what happens.