‘9-1-1’: Chimney and Hen Hunt a Killer in Preview of Monday’s New Episode

A preview of the upcoming episode of the hit FOX television drama series 9-1-1 shows two of our favorites, Chimney and Hen, hunting down a dangerous killer. In the Monday episode, Kenneth Choi’s Chimney and Aisha Hinds’ Hen rely on their talents -and their instincts as they work together to take down a killer who believes himself to be an “Angel of Mercy.”

In the episode titled Hero Complex, Aisha Hinds’s character Hen begins to feel something isn’t right about a player in the series. This character, Jonah is portrayed by Bryce Durfee. The first responder soon enlists the help of her firehouse 118 colleagues to help investigate something she finds concerning: why do people keep dying unexpectedly in Jonah’s care?

9-1-1’s Chimney and Hen Take A Closer Look At One Dangerous Character

In a preview of the upcoming episode via EW, Hen and Chimney take their worries about Jonah and his actions to their captain, Peter Krause’s Bobby. They also discuss their concerns with Angela Bassett’s Athena.

“Do you think this is some sort of Angel of Mercy killing?” Bassett’s Athena asks.

“Putting people out of their supposed misery?” she adds.

However, Hen responds that she thinks there is a lot more to Jonah’s actions. Something a little more sinister. “I think it’s more complicated than that,” Hen tells Athena.

“This guy’s bringing people to the brink of death,” she tells her Captain. “And then using his skills to bring them back.”

Then, the 9-1-1 player offers up their own thoughts on what is happening.

“When he was a kid, he got to play the hero,” she explains. “Now he wants to play God.”

The Upcoming Storyline Was Teased In The Most Recent Episode May Day

The actions that are starting to concern the 9-1-1 players begin during the end of the most recent episode of the popular FOX procedural series. This episode sees Athena’s daughter May (Corrine Massiah.) Corrine is devastated by the death of a colleague after a tragic fire threatens their lives at the 9-1-1 call center. Jonah tends to Vanessa Williams’s Claudette shortly before her death.

9-1-1’s Peter Krause further discussed the storyline in a recent interview. In the discussion, Krause notes that his character, Peter will be facing a difficult choice when it comes to the Jonah character.

“Some of the things that are going to happen with the character of Jonah,” Krause says of the storyline.

“We are going to see Bobby have a difficult time,” the 9-1-1 star adds.

“With the choice that he made to make Jonah be a part of the team,” Krause adds. The actor notes that he doesn’t want to give away too much, but some things I don’t “happen with Jonah that make Bobby feel responsible.”

This, Krause says, sends his character into a bit of a spiral.

“But he’s helped out a lot by Eddie, played by Ryan Guzman,” Krause explains. “Who I think has been doing a fantastic job on the show this season.”