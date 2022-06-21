‘9-1-1: Lone Star’s Rob Lowe Shares Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Wife Sheryl Berkoff

On Monday (June 20th), “9-1-1: Lone Star” leading man Rob Lowe shared a special birthday tribute to his wife of more than 30 years, Sheryl Berkoff.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life,” the “9-1-1: Lone Star” actor declared on Instagram. The TV actor further revealed that Berkoff is the whole package and he is blessed. “Here’s to many more years of love and fun! Xoxo.”

Earlier this year, the “9-1-1: Lone Star” castmate revealed how he knew that Berkoff was the one for him. “I had the feeling that if I was ever going to be able to make it work with anybody, it was Sheryl,” he told People. However, the actor admitted that he wasn’t very good with commitment while they were dating. “Intimacy and I were not very well acquainted, until very late in my life.”

Lowe then shared that his addictions make things much worse for the couple as well. “Alcohol and drugs were only going to make that next to impossible,” he said about the relationship. However, Berkoff remained supportive of Lowe and they were finally able to conquer his addictions. The couple was married in 1991 and now have two sons Matthew, and John Owen.

In regards to his life with Berkoff, Lowe said he absolutely loves it. “I’m happy I lived the life that I lived because I have no regrets, but I was super ready to coach Little League, carve pumpkins on Halloween, read books and serve hot lunch on Wednesdays. I really, really loved every minute of it.”

Lowe added that he adores Berkoff. “I still think she’s the hottest, sexiest, most beautiful, insane, complicated entertaining person that I know, in addition to being a great mother.”

Sons of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor Rob Lowe Reflect on the Advice Their Father Has Given to Them

Also speaking to People about their dad, “9-1-1: Lone Star” castmate Rob Lowe, Matthew revealed Lowe is great with relationship advice. “He’ll say, ‘When I found your mother, I knew she was the one. I married my best friend, and it’s worked out perfectly for me. So take that advice.’ … He gives little pearls of wisdom like that that I keep with me. Hopefully, I will end up in a 30-year marriage like him.”

Rob Lowe previously spoke about working with his brother and son John Owen on “9-1-1: Lone Star” with Entertainment Tonight. “I’m so happy and proud and it makes coming to work even more fun than it usually is.”

Rob then said that working with his family is how much he trusts the duo as both peers and collaborators. “We can have a full conversation about a scene or a sequence and I’ll forget that it’s my son and I’ll forget that it’s my brother and I’ll be like, man, those guys really knew what the hell they were doing!”