‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Rob Lowe’s Real-Life Brother Chad Joins Cast as Owen’s Estranged Sibling

Big news, “9-1-1: Lone Star” fans! Rob Lowe’s real-life brother, Chad Lowe, is reportedly set to join the hit Fox series’ cast.

According to TV Line, Chad Lowe will be playing the role of the estranged sibling of Rob Lowe’s Owen. The media outlet noted that this is the first time that Chad will appear on camera for the show. He previously directed two espies of the series, which were season 2’s “Slow Burn,” and season 3’s “Red vs. Blue.”

Rob Lowe spoke to Entertainment Tonight in May 2021 about working alongside his brother Chad on “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

“I’m so happy and proud and it makes coming to work even more fun than it usually is,” Rob Lowe declared. Chad then spoke about working on the “9-1-1: Lone Star” set. “I can’t stop smiling. I have directed Rob before and we’ve always had so much fun. And it feels a little bit like we’re drawing out plays in the backyard for a tough football game. So there’s that kind of creative energy that we bring to it.”

Rob Lowe Talks Working WIth His Family on ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

While continuing to discuss working with his brother Chad on “9-1-1: Lone Star,” Rob Lowe said working with his family is. How much he trusts them as peers and collaborators. “We can have a full conversation about a scene or a sequence and I’ll forget that it’s my son [John Owen worked on the set as well]. And I’ll forget it’s my brother. And I’ll be like, man those guys really knew what the hell they were doing!”

Rob Lowe also reflected on working with Chad for the first time. “Our first collaboration, Chad, might’ve been the haunted house we would make in grandpa’s garage, right?” The “9-1-1: Lone Star” actor recalled. “We’ve had really good collaborations over the years.”

Meanwhile, Rob Lowe’s son, John Owen, has been writing for “9-1-1: Lone Star” since the show’s first season. He was hired prior to Lowe even signing on to be a cast member on the show. John Owen then shared what it was like to work with his dad. “It’s rare you get to be best friends [with someone] and also look up to someone. And, you know, we work in the same industry. So I get to not only look up to him on an emotional level. But also a career level. Which is amazing to me.”

John Owen went on to gush about working on “9-1-1: Lone Star” episodes with Rob Lowe. He was also thrilled that his uncle was directing a couple of the show’s episodes as well.