‘9-1-1: Lone Star’s Ronen Rubinstein Secretly Marries Girlfriend Jessica Parker Kennedy

Actor Ronen Rubinstein of 9-1-1: Lone Star is now married to his longtime girlfriend, Jessica Parker Kennedy. The nuptials were made public in Hello! magazine. “I’m very out there to the world and I really let the fans in and I’ve built a tremendous bond with them,” Rubinstein said as they married in August. “But we wanted to hold on to a little bit of privacy, especially for something so intimate and so personal.”

Kennedy said that just 30 people were in attendance for the wedding with the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor. “We wanted to be married so badly and we didn’t really know when, how, where, and why, and in the end we planned it really quickly,” she says. “My cousin has lots of acres of land just outside of Calgary with horses and cows and it’s a gorgeous property, and he was very kind and he said yes when I asked him if we could get married there.”

Ronen Rubinstein Of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Stays Open With Kennedy

She said that even details like her wedding dress were an afterthought. “I actually got it at Macy’s,” she said. “It didn’t have a price tag on, it just happened to be my size and I really love the 3D trend and my dress has these leaves and it was very whimsy — and we love whimsical things — so I bought it, and it definitely matched that farm chic vibe.”

Ronen Rubinstein of 9-1-1: Lone Star said he was “crying and lost control” after first seeing his now-wife. “One of Jessica’s best friends played an Elvis song on the violin as Jess was walking down the aisle and all of our family were there, and it was just beautiful,” he said. Rubinstein came out as bisexual in April 2021. He previously talked with PEOPLE about the relationship he has with Kennedy.

“She’s my everything,” he told PEOPLE in June 2021. “She’s been my support system from day one. I can talk to her about stuff that I can’t talk to anybody else.” Ronen Rubinstein said Kennedy first asked about his sexuality while watching a scene from 9-1-1: Lone Star. “Is there something we should talk about?” Kennedy reportedly asked Rubinstein.

“I said, ‘Yes,'” Rubinstein of 9-1-1: Lone Star recalled. “It was the most supportive kick in the ass [to come out]. Sometimes it can be a lot to lay that onto your partner.” He says that it’s not the easiest transition. “She keeps me grounded, and she keeps me here in the moment. With her, it’s just been a beautiful next chapter in our relationship. She’s my rock — I truly understand what that means now.”