‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Get a Sneak Peek of Rob Lowe’s Brother Chad’s Appearance in Episode 16

Fans of the hit FOX television first responder series 9-1-1: Lone Star know that Rob Lowe’s Owen Strand has been struggling with strained family relationships for some time. Especially when it comes to the relationship between the Lone Star first responder and his estranged father. Now, an upcoming episode of the hit series will bring these characters to the forefront of the series. Including the 9-1-1: Lone Star character’s half-brother, who is played by non-other than Rob Lowe’s own brother, Chad Lowe.

Rob Lowe Shares the Screen With Brother, Chad Lowe In Upcoming 9-1-1: Lone Star Episode

In a sneak peek of the upcoming 9-1-1: Lone Star episode titled Shift-less, we get a glimpse of the moment Rob and Chad Lowe first come together on-screen in the series. This moment comes as Lowe visits his estranged father who is portrayed by Robert Pine.

“I’m here to see Walter Strand,” Rob Lowe’s character, Owen Strand, says as he approaches the desk at the Los Angeles nursing home where his father lives.

“Are you family?” asks the woman sitting at the desk.

“Uh, yes,” Rob Lowe’s character responds; clearly uncomfortable with the situation.

“Of course you are,” the woman says with a smile.

“So touching, the way all you Strands show up for each other,” she adds as Owen shoots her a confused glance. “You’d be surprised how rare it is.”

Rob Lowe’s Owen Strand begins his journey down the hall to his father’s room. And it’s clear that the 9-1-1: Lone Star first-responder is nervous about the impending reunion with his estranged father. And, we certainly do not expect to see the crowd that has already collected around the man’s bed.

Chad Lowe Has Been A Part of 9-1-1: Lone Star Long Before His Cameo

The upcoming 9-1-1: Lone Star episode Shift-less may feature Rob Lowe’s real sibling in front of the camera. However, this is certainly not Chad Lowe’s first run with the popular FOX drama series. In fact, the longtime actor and director has been a part of the Lone Star family for quite some time now.

The younger Lowe sibling has spent numerous hours behind the camera directing two episodes of the hit series. In season two, Chad Lowe directed an episode titled Slow Burn. Then, in season three, Chad Lowe directed his brother and the rest of the 9-1-1: Lone Star cast in Red vs. Blue.

These Lone Star episodes aren’t the first experience that Chad Lowe has had directing his older brother in a popular series, however. Over the years, Chad Lowe has stepped into the director role working with Rob Lowe in the popular FOX series The Grinder; as well as in the hit ABC drama series Brothers & Sisters.

