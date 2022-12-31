‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor Tyler Sanders’ Parents Speak Out After Cause of Death Was Revealed

The parents of 9-1-1 Lone Star actor Tyler Sanders are speaking out about Sanders’ mental health struggles after his cause of death went public on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Emmy nominee shockingly passed away on June 16th. Authorities found his body in his LA home after a friend asked for a wellness check. When they arrived, they found a plastic straw and white powder in the room where he died.

On Dec. 29, the Los Angeles Country Medical Examiner-Coroner announced that Sanders died from “fentanyl effects,” and the death was ruled accidental.

His parents, Ginger and David, explained today that Sanders began using drugs due to “persistent depression” that he was unable to manage.

“I want others to understand that we are a family much like all other families who never thought this could happen to us,” Ginger said in a release. “Tyler had a strong support system and still could not overcome his persistent depression. Perhaps because of his depression, Tyler sought out deep connections and to bring those around him joy.”

Ginger went on to say that her son “loved the Lord, loved people and did his best every day.” She and David also hope that sharing details about Tyler’s struggle “might save others.”

Tyler Sanders’ Father Hopes the ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor’s Story Can Bring More Attention to ‘This Pervasive Issue’

Tyler’s father, David, described Tyler as an “ambitious, hard-working actor who was dealing with deep and persistent depression.” And he explained that Tyler was “actively seeking treatment.” When he couldn’t find relief, he began experimenting with drugs.

“Tyler fell into drug use, not as a way to have fun socially, but rather as an attempt to overcome his profound mental health struggle,” he said of the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor.

David believes that Tyler’s story can help generate more conversations about mental health and ” this pervasive issue.”

Tyler Sanders began working in Hollywood as a child with roles in The Rookie, Fear the Walking Dead, and Just Add Magic. A spinoff of the latter, Just Add Magic: Mystery City, earned him a Daytime Emmy nod in 2021. A spot in the feature film, The Price We Pay, was his final project.

The young actor’s 9-1-1: Lone Star castmate Rob Lowe, told Fox News Digital, “I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Tyler Sanders. He was a wonderful actor to work with on 9-1-1: Lone Star and will be missed. My thoughts go out to his family during this difficult time.”