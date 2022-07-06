‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor Tyler Sanders Suspected Cause of Death Revealed: Report

9-1-1: Lone Star actor Tyler Sanders, who passed away last month at the age of 18, reportedly died of a drug overdose, according to sources involved in the investigation.

Tyler was found dead inside his Los Angeles home on June 16th. As The Daily Mail reported, one of the actor’s friends had been trying to reach him for some time. And after going too long without contact, they called the police to ask for a welfare check.

When police entered the home, Tyler was already dead.

“Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future,” his rep Pedro Tapia told Fox News Digital. “He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.”

While officers reported that there were no visible signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances, it was immediately rumored that drugs played a part. And during Tyler Sanders’ Houston, TX, funeral, his father, David, seemingly confirmed the rumors during the eulogy.

David told the crowd that his son had passed from an apparent overdose. And he also shared that Tyler was struggling with mental health issues leading up to his death.

Tyler Sanders Had Been Struggling with Depression In the Months Leading up to His Death

Sources told TMZ that Tyler began dealing with extreme depression while filming his April episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, and he had not recovered.

David also detailed Tyler’s experience with the illness. As he shared, the TV actor said that he believed his brain was “wired” to stop him from feeling happiness.

Those same sources also shared that Tyler had a history of drug use. And they claimed that police found white powder and a plastic straw inside the room where the teen died.

Shortly after his death, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner listed Tyler’s cause of death as “deferred,” which means that doctors had completed an autopsy, but they did not determine how he died.

Following the report, the medical examiner requested “more investigation into the death, including additional studies.”

And though multiple sources had confirmed overdose suspicions, the cause of death has not been officially released. The results are still pending from the coroner. And the office does not expect to finish its investigation for another four to six months.

Tyler Sanders was known for his guest roles in hit series such as The Rookie and Fear the Walking Dead. He also earned a 2021 Daytime Emmy nod for playing Leo in the Amazon Just Add Magic spinoff Mystery City.