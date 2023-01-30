Another ‘9-1-1’ & ‘Lone Star’ Crossover Possibly Coming Soon: Report

9-1-1: Lone Star has finally returned to our primetime TV lineup. As the hit first-responder drama series enters into its fourth season, fans are getting some good news…there may be another 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star crossover episode in the near future!

According to 9-1-1: Lone Star showrunner, Tim Minear (per Pop Culture), this crossover episode is still well on its way to the small screen. And, Minear says, it will pull both the 9-1-1 team and the 9-1-1: Lone Star crew together in an unexpected manner.

“We have some nichey crossover things coming up,” Minear told said in a recent interview.

“If you remember last year, we did that thing with Athena in LA helping Carlos and Grace close out a case,” the 9-1-1 Lone Star showrunner relates. Minear continues in his discussion regarding the potential crossover noting the crews are no doubt going to cross paths.

“I’m not saying we’re doing that again, but there is some cross-pollination that may not have occurred to you,” Minear explains.

“It’s not the most obvious way into a crossover, but there is cross-pollination, let’s go with that,” he adds.

9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star have Come Together Before In Crossover Events

A recent 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star crossover found Angela Bassett’s 9-1-1 character, Athena Grant visiting with the Lone Star crew. In this episode, Bassett’s character assists Lone Star’s Carlos (Rafael Silva) and Grace (Sierra McClain) with a criminal who has gone “cross-country.”

However, this episode was disappointing for fans as the crews did not come together in this episode. Instead, Athena FaceTimes the crew from her Los Angeles location.

This wasn’t the first time the shows crossed over, however. 9-1-1: Lone Star’s crew joined the 9-1-1 crew in Lone Star’s second season as well. This episode finds Henrietta Wilson (Aisha Hinds), Edumondo Diaz (Ryan Guzman), and Evan Buckley (Oliver Stark) traveling to Texas. These 9-1-1 characters make the trip to help with an out-of-control wildfire Pop Culture notes.

Lone Star’s Fourth Season Brings Fans Some Intense Drama

The fourth season of 9-1-1: Lone Star is already bringing some big drama to longtime fans. In the premiere of the show’s newest season, TK and Carlos are engaged. However, it is revealed that Carlos is still legally married to a woman. This woman, Iris, is the younger sister of Carlos’s best friend Liv Tyler’s Michelle.

“So the story behind Carlos and Iris has been brewing,” notes actor Rafael Silva of Carlos’s situation in a conversation with NBC News.

“And it’s finally come to fruition,” the star adds. “Now that Carlos and T.K. are on their path to becoming a legally unified couple.”

New episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star premiere on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. The series is also available to stream on Hulu, alongside 9-1-1.