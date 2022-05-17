‘9-1-1’ Renewed for Season 6 Right at Fox’s Deadline

Big news, “9-1-1” fans, the hit TV series was officially renewed for its sixth season right at the Fox Network’s deadline. According to Deadline, the Fox network and 20th Television reportedly closed Season 6 renewals for both “9-1-1” and “The Resident” for the 2022-2023 schedule right before the renewed deadline. This was all done shortly before Fox’s upfront presentation’s 4 p.m. ET start on Monday (May 16th).

The media outlet further reports that both now renewed series “9-1-1” and “The Resident” were briefly featured in the presentation’s opening montage. However, “9-1-1: Lone Star” was mentioned in the opening remarks by the Head of Sales at Fox, Marianne Gambelli. There was no specific mention of “9-1-1” and “The Resident” due to the presentation being pre-taped.

Deadline revealed that renewal negotiations on both “9-1-1” and “The Resident” came down to the wire. Both shows were now able to be renewed by Sunday (May 15th) to be included in Fox’s 2022-2023 content slate release.

“9-1-1” first premiered in January 2018. Per IMDb, the show explores the high-pressure experiences of the first responders, who are put into the most frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping situations. Starring in the series is Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Oliver Stark. The show’s spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star” premiered in January 2020.

Angela Bassett Opens Up About Her ‘9-1-1’ Role

During a January 2022 interview with InStyle, Angela Bassett spoke about her “9-1-1” role. “It’s wonderful with ‘9-1-1’ that I get to work with Aisha [Hinds] because I was such a big fan of hers watching ‘Underground,’” Basset explained. “And then for them to bring in Marsha Warfield to portray her mother, who I grew up watching on ‘Night Court’. Regina [King] is my sister, and I am so peacock-proud of everything she does.”

While speaking about her “9-1-1” salary, which is reportedly $450,000 per episode, Bassett stated, “Everyone wants to keep the lights on, but I’ve never been motivated solely by money or fame. For me, it’s always and only been for the joy of following my dreams. That’s what makes me feel alive. Now, it’s good to be paid. That is one thing that I’ve said to myself since early on in my career.”

Bassett also stated that she wants to work in roles that can change her and change the conversation. She does this by wanting to work consistently and be paid fairly.

“It’s about knowing your worth and standing on it,” she added. “Being in positions and places where your worth is appreciated is a good thing. I’m glad that it can influence others. There is a bit of me that’s from a generation where we don’t talk openly about things like that. But I understand what generation this is today.”