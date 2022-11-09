‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ Not Airing on TV in 2022: Here’s How to Watch

Generations of viewers have enjoyed A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving over broadcast tv, but that’s no longer the case. Every November, families all over sit down to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, which first aired in 1973. The film features the misadventures of our favorite Peanuts character as he tries to make his own Thanksgiving dinner. Linus, Snoopy, Lucy and the rest of his friends (including some Peppermint Patty invites without permission) help him along the way … with a few hijinks mixed in. To conclude the TV special, Snoopy and Woodstock share a traditional Thanksgiving turkey dinner. This is a bit dark considering Woodstock is a bird.

Even though the film is pretty uncomplicated, it definitely doesn’t disappoint in filling viewers with warmth and happiness. One of the best parts about Thanksgiving is getting to spend quality time with family and friends, enjoying scrumptious food, and watching feel-good movies. The Peanuts gang reminds us that no matter what situation we’re in, there’s always something to be thankful for.

If you’re looking for how to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving online, wonder no more! We’ve got all the info right here. There’s even a way to still catch the special for free.

Where can you stream A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving in 2022?

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is available to stream through Apple TV+. The streamer announced that the special will be available to watch for free from November 23-27! If you’re still interested, try a free 7-day trial or subscribe for $4.99 per month. You can also access the entire Peanuts catalog, including It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and A Charlie Brown Christmas. Apple TV+ will also make A Charlie Brown Christmas available to stream for everyone from Thursday, Dec. 22 until Christmas Day, The Today Show reports. The timeless holiday movie includes the classic Vince Guaraldi soundtrack.

You can’t find the Peanuts movies on any popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, or YouTube. For now, it’s exclusively at Apple TV+. You can watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on demand when you buy the DVD on Amazon.

Charles M. Schulz, nicknamed “Sparky,” was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1922. He always wanted to be a cartoonist and realized his dream after his first comic strip, “Li’l Folks,” was picked up by a local newspaper when he was only in his 20s. The original comic strip featured children with large heads who acted like adults–“Peanuts.” The strip became so popular that it was nationally syndicated.

A Charlie Brown Christmas aired on television for the first time in 1965 and was an immediate success, with over 15 million homes tuning in for the premiere. So far, there have been almost fifty “Peanuts” shows, one of them being A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.