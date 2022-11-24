‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ Not Airing on TV in 2022, Social Media Sounds Off

For countless families across the country, there’s a Thanksgiving Day ritual performed without fail every year. First comes a hot cup of coffee and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. And later? The ‘Charlie Brown Thanksgiving‘ TV special. At some point during the parade, it’s time to start cooking. You can’t wait until noon to put the turkey in the oven, you won’t be eating it until Friday!

After a plate of food…or two…or five…you probably need a nap. And finally, as the day is winding down, it’s time to sit down with a piece of pie and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.

Unfortunately, the specials are no longer available on PBS or any other channel, for that matter. Those who want to end Thanksgiving Day with the beloved animated special will need an Apple TV or another Apple device. This is because A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and the rest of the Peanuts Gang’s specials moved exclusively to Apple TV+ in 2020. Apple purchased the rights to the Peanuts franchise in 2018.

It’s been three years since Charlie Brown and Snoopy’s Thanksgiving adventures were available on cable. But those who have been celebrating Thanksgiving with the Peanuts Gang for decades are still not over the injustice.

The world is really foul for not renewing the rights or whatever it was for Charlie Brown Thanksgiving to be on regular cable tv. I’m watching it right now streaming and 🥺 — spinster (@JasmanienDevil) November 23, 2022

“It appears that A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will not be shown on TV but can only be watched on one of those streaming services I refuse to pay for,” one user wrote. “Become violent and ungovernable (A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will not be broadcast but instead will be available for free for three days on Apple TV),” another said.

You Can Still Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ for Free

If you don’t have an Apple TV but still want to watch Charlie Brown prepare his adorable last-minute Thanksgiving feast, there are still a few options available. You do need access to Apple TV Plus to watch. However, the special is available for free on the app and Apple TV website, you don’t even need a subscription!

All you need is an iPhone, iPad, or Mac and you’re ready to go. Unfortunately, if no one at your Thanksgiving gathering has an Apple device, you might have to skip the popcorn and jellybean feast this year.