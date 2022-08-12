‘A League of Their Own’ Cast Details Differences Between Movie and Their New Show

Amazon Prime Video has released “A League of Their Own,” a series based on the popular 1992 film of the same name. The cast of the new show shared what is different between the original movie and the series.

The comedy series was officially released onto the platform today. It stars Abbi Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden, Chanté Adams, Kelly McCormack, and Roberta Colindrez. The original movie followed the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The league was made when men were fighting in World War II and couldn’t play baseball. Both the movie and series are based on the premise.

The series follows a similar storyline. According to E! News, “Starring and co-created by Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson, the series modernizes and diversifies the tale of the Rockford Peaches—which felt like a necessity, even for diehard fans of the original.”

The cast of the series talked to E! about the differences between the film and the series.

First and foremost, Jacobson shared, is that the series addresses racial issues for Adams’ character. She encounters struggles getting into the league both because of her gender, and because of her race.

That door does not open for her, that door is closed. I think that Max’s story, in particular, is about her journey. Everyone’s journey is sort of to find their team, whether it’s baseball, whether it’s a queer community. Whatever your passion is, going out in the world and finding your team, I think, feels pretty essential,” she told the publication.

“A League of Their Own” Cast Talks About New Series

The series also features a queer love story between Jacobson and Carden’s characters, Carson and Greta.

“Carson falls for Greta. We wanted the audience to immediately fall for Greta as well. She’s got this mystery. She’s got this charm, this charisma,” Jacobson said.

Fans have been gearing up for the show. Mollie Cahillane tweeted out: “

um hello quick PSA: all eight episodes of @LeagueOnPrime drop tomorrow, and I wanna hear everyone’s thoughts and yell alongside y’all. I’m so excited for this show to come out!!”

Another fan tweeted out: “Can’t wait for everyone to love Greta Gill as much as I do @LeagueOnPrime”

The official trailer for the series dropped on July 26, and was met with excitement from both fans of the original film and new viewers. Some even stayed up until it dropped on Prime Video to watch it all as soon as it came out.

A fan who did this tweeted about it, writing: “Did I stay up and binge this till 4am when I have to get up at 8am? Yes. Was it worth it? ABSOLUTELY.”

All 8 episodes of “A League of Their Own” are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now.