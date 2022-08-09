‘A League of Their Own’ Cast Members Reflect on Original Film’s Significance 30 Years Later

Decades after its release, A League of Their Own is an important film to generations of movie and baseball fans. The 1992 film had a special 30th-anniversary screening recently. The star of the film, Geena Davis was on hand for a Q&A with a sold-out crowd. She was joined by some of the cast of the new tv series based on the classic movie.

Amazon’s A League of Their Own reimagines the original 1992 film. The series follows the same basic plot as the film, focusing on the formation of a woman’s baseball league during World War II. “They don’t do the same story because we did that,” Davis told The Hollywood Reporter. “I was excited to see a different take on it and [how they] add new elements.” Geena Davis starred in the film as Dottie Hinson, the talented ball player that also had movie star looks.

Davis went on to recall the events surrounding the film’s release in 1992. “There weren’t really that many female sports movies at all that had ever come out, so we didn’t know how people would respond,” Davis said. “It was kind of overwhelming how much people loved it. Over the 30 years, I’ve had so many women and girls come up and say, ‘I play sports because of that movie.’”

A League of Their Own showrunners got the blessing of Geena Davis and Penny Marshall

Even though the A League of Their Own was a success, it did little to change film studios’ outlook on female-driven sports films. “It’s interesting because all the press announced that ‘This is gonna change everything, there’s gonna be so many female sports movies. This is going to really be a revolution and now we’ve proven that a movie starring women can be a giant hit.’ And so we’re like, ‘Great, let’s see that happen!’ And nothing,” Davis said. “It did not change anything. In fact, when was the next female sports movie that came out? It didn’t cause a new wave of anything. So that was very disappointing. In general, the progress for movies about women, starring women, directed by women, the progress has been much too slow.”

Before going forward with the tv adaptation, the show creators made sure to get the blessings of A League of Their Own director Penny Marshall and Geena Davis. “It was so important for us to tell them, ‘We love the movie so much. We grew up on it. And we’re not trying to remake it. We’re not intending to do any of the same characters. We are really doing this reimagining,’ and just letting them know how much [we] loved it,” co-creator and star Abbi Jacobson explained.

“The pressure is on for sure,” added co-star Chanté Adams. “But the excitement is more overriding that for me because being young and being able to see that Black girl, and then being sad because we didn’t follow her — this time we do. So now all the little Black girls that look like me will see me on screen and be happy that this character is somebody that they relate to and who’s representing them.”