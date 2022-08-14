‘A League of Their Own’ Cast Opens Up About Rosie O’Donnell’s Cameo

Following the stories of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL), the 1992 film A League of Their Own, starring Lori Petty, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell, and Tom Hanks received positive reviews and grew to become a cult classic. While the film surrounds the baseball players and their strict coach, a new series under the same name decided to explore the many stories of female ball players who dealt with hate and criticism for being gay. Creators of the Amazon series, Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, wanted to honor their contribution to the league and found no better way than bringing back a member of the original cast and LGBTQ community, Rosie O’Donnell.

Discussing their take on the AAGPBL, both creators and several cast members praised Rosie O’Donnell for her contribution to the show. The actress behind the pitcher for the Peaches, Roberta Colindrez, stated, “I mean, Rosie being in the show is huge. she was the most gracious, cool, generous co-star.”

Rosie O’Donnell Visited The Writer’s Room

Not only did Rosie O’Donnell agree to the cameo, but Jacobson explained how the actress stopped by the writer’s room to help support them. “We were trying not to do a lot of cameos on the show to really differentiate it from the film, but because we are telling a lot of these queer stories and Rosie is like, a huge part of queer history, of American history, it just felt so special to have her not only approve of the show but wanna be in it and really wanna play a character that’s so different from the one that she is in the film. She came into the writers’ room and talked to everybody, and I know that was really special for all the writers.”

The result of that meeting led to Rosie O’Donnell landing the role of Vi. The character is the owner of a speakeasy supporting both the LGBTQ community and more importantly, the Rockford Peaches. Vi interacts with the team before her speakeasy finds itself at the center of a raid by the police. Several women accused of fraternizing with other females are arrested during the process.

Another cast member, D’Arcy Carden, known for her role in A Good Place, recalled the excitement when Rosie O’Donnell appeared on set. “She’s so great and down to earth. And you know, she gets it. Like, she knows what the movie is and she knows what the movie means to us, so she’d let us ask her questions about the movie, she’d give us stories about the movie. Like, she wasn’t trying to be coy or cool or whatever. She really got it. Like, she could tell that we were giddy that she was there.”

A League of Their Own is now available to stream on Prime Video.