ABC 2022 Fall Premiere Dates Revealed: ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’, ‘The Goldbergs’ and More

ABC has announced its slate of premieres for Fall 2022. The network will launch its new TV season with a premiere week beginning on Sept. 21. All of their new seasons and series will roll out over the following couple of weeks.

The network is bringing out the big guns for their Fall run. Premieres include Alaska Daily from Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) and starring Acadamy Award-winner, Hilary Swank. She stars as Eileen Fitzgerald, a recently disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile New York life behind to seek redemption and join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage, Alaska. This new series receives the coveted timeslot that features a lead-in from Grey’s Anatomy.

The long-running medical drama will be airing a new season prior to the airing of Alaska Daily. Both shows will see their premieres on Thursday, Oct. 6. Both airings will also be preceded by a brand new season of the Grey’s spin-off, Station 19.

ABC Premiere Week will launch with a night of comedy with new episodes of The Conners, The Goldbergs, and Abbot Elementary on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Also on the docket for night one is Home Economics, and Big Sky moving to its new night.

ABC Offers a Huge Slate for its Fall Schedule

Night two on Friday, Sept. 23 will feature the first-ever live episode of Shark Tank. The one-hour special will be followed by a two-hour special edition of 20/20.

On the game show side of ABC’s premiere week will be Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airing on Sunday, Sept. 25. The Hollywood editions of the long-running game shows will be followed by the brand-new season of the hit show, The Rookie. The fifth season premiere is hotly anticipated after last season’s cliffhanger left fans dangling.

In their first new original content of the television season, ABC presents The Rookie: Feds, a brand-new spin-off of the hit show airing the Sunday before which stars Niecy Nash-Betts as the oldest rookie in the FBI academy. Feds will see its premiere on Sept. 27 after a new episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

Here’s the full guide to ABC’s season of premieres coming up this Fall.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

8:00 p.m. “The Conners”

8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

9:00 p.m. “Abbott Elementary” (new night)

9:31 p.m. “Home Economics”

10:00 p.m. “Big Sky” (new night)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

8:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”

9:01 p.m. “20/20”

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

8:00 p.m. “Celebrity Jeopardy!”

9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”

10:00 p.m. “The Rookie”

TUESDAY, SEPT. 27

8:00 p.m. “Bachelor in Paradise”

10:00 p.m. “The Rookie: Feds”

SUNDAY, OCT. 2

7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

MONDAY, OCT. 3

8:00 p.m. “Bachelor in Paradise”

10:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor”

THURSDAY, OCT. 6

8:00 p.m. “Station 19”

9:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

10:01 p.m. “Alaska Daily”