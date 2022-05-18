ABC Announces Big Change for ‘The Conners’ Next Season in 2022 Fall Schedule

Following its renewals and cancelations announcement, ABC network is reportedly making a big change to its hit TV sitcom “The Conners” next season in the 2022 fall schedule.

According to Cinemablend, “The Conners” is taking over the primetime anchor spot for its fifth season in the 2022 fall schedule. The sitcom will now air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Meanwhile, ABC’s other hit series “Abbott Elementary” will take over “The Conners” former spot for its second season.

“The Conners” first premiered in October 2018 and is a spinoff continuation of “Roseanne” and stars most of the original series’ cast. This includes John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sarah Gilbert, Lecy Grandson, and Michael Fishman. The development of “The Conners” began after “Roseanne” was canceled by ABC in May 2018. This was due to some controversial comments that Roseanne Barr made on Twitter during the time.

“The Conners” now has four seasons and 70 episodes. Last week, ABC announced it renewed the series for its fifth season. Deadline reports that the series kicked off its fourth season with a live premiere that drew a .6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 3.37 million viewers.

Sara Gilbert Talks About the Importance of Discussing Real Life Issues on ‘The Conners’

During an interview with Sarah Scoop, Sara Gilbert and her on-screen son, Ames McNamara, share details about “The Conners” and the importance of discussing real-life issues on the hit ABC series.

“I think it’s important to the show,” Gilbert stated about the issues discussed. “Because I think the, the only way we can change things is to first have some awareness around ti and see the problem. To be in touch with the problem and then hopefully be able to take action. I mean, it is really unfortunate and something that I love about our show that we get to address the fact that this is obviously a fictional group that represents a lot of people.”

Along with discussing real-life issues, Gilbert stated that “The Conners” characters are relatable people. “Who are very kind, smart, intelligent, funny, good people that cannot break the cycle of poverty, and cannot break through the levels of how unfair things can be in this country.”

Meanwhile, McNamara shares who his dream guest star would be. “I think for me, it would have to be someone like Lin-Manual Miranda. He’s someone who I think is a really amazingly creative person, and I love ‘Hamilton’. I think it would just be so amazing to meet him and maybe get a chance to talk to him and see how he works.”

Gilbert also went on to add that she can think of a million people she’d love to guest star. “Judi Dench, Octavia Spencer, going for the best. It’s like, there’s, there are so many. It’s really difficult to say.”