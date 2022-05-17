ABC Announces Fall 2022 Schedule: ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!,’ ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ and More

ABC just announced its new fall 2022 schedule, and TV viewers should expect to see a lot of changes in the lineup this season.

Those big changes kick off straight away on Monday night. While Mondays used to belong to “Dancing With the Stars,” the dancing competition has now shifted completely to Disney+. You’ll only be able to watch the latest season on the streaming service, so better sign up now before the new season kicks off in September.

Taking its place on Monday and Tuesday nights is “Bachelor in Paradise,” the spinoff of the original dating show. The reality competition will take the 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. slot on Mondays, followed by “The Good Doctor” at 10 p.m. The Hollywood Reporter did not say what will fill the 7 p.m. primetime spot on Mondays.

Also, expect to see some Monday Night Football dropped in throughout the fall. Per The Hollywood Reporter, ABC reserved at least five nights for the major sporting event.

ABC’s new fall schedule continues on Tuesday nights, kicking off once again with “Bachelor in Paradise” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Then, a new show will slide into the 10 o’clock slot: The new “The Rookie” spinoff show. Titled “The Rookie: Feds,” the show follows Niecy Nash-Betts’ character, who is the oldest trainee in the FBI academy.

On Wednesday, we see several other big changes for ABC. “The Conners” will now lead off the night at 8 p.m., followed by “The Goldbergs” at 8:30. ABC’s newest comedy hit, “Abbott Elementary,” will take the coveted 9 p.m. slot. The show absolutely killed it this past TV season, averaging 9 million viewers across various platforms.

After “Abbott Elementary,” “Home Economics” airs at 9:30 p.m. followed by “Big Sky” at 10 p.m.

ABC’s New Fall Schedule: The Weekend

Thursday nights on ABC will look mostly the same, with “Station 19” kicking off at 8 p.m. followed by “Grey’s Anatomy” at 9 p.m. The biggest change is the new show “Alaska” that will hold the 10 p.m. spot.

“Alaska,” starring Hilary Swank, follows a scandalized New York reporter who moves to Anchorage to start over at a newspaper there. The show takes the place of “Big Sky,” which has now been moved to Wednesdays.

Friday stays the same with “Shark Tank” and “20/20” taking up the primetime spots. Saturday, of course, is all about college football. But Sunday is where more big changes come into play.

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” will start off the night at 7 p.m., with the brand new “Celebrity Jeopardy!” following after it. Mayim Bialik was tapped to host “Celebrity Jeopardy!” last year, before the scandal with producer and host Mike Richards.

It’s unclear if she’ll host both the syndicated daily show and the primetime show at the same time. Bialik’s Fox sitcom, “Call Me Kat,” also received a renewal this week for a third season, further complicating things.

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” will take over the spot previously held by “Supermarket Sweep,” which ABC has not discussed so far this week. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” follows at 9 p.m., and then “The Rookie” airs at 10 p.m.

Here’s Who We Won’t See Until Midseason

The shows scheduled above all made it for the full 2022-2023 season on ABC, starting this fall. A few other key players, though, won’t come on board until the midseason.

Some of those shows include “A Million Little Things” and “The Wonder Years.” Fans also shouldn’t expect to see “American Idol,” “The Bachelor,” and “Judge Steve Harvey” until the midseason.

A new comedy, “Not Dead Yet,” should also premiere this winter, along with a new drama called “Avalon.”

Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich discussed the newly released fall schedule earlier today with The Hollywood Reporter.

“The stability of the schedule was one of our priorities,” Erwich said. “What it allows us to do is really focus on launching the new shows in the fall. We have some incredible opportunities and high-priority programs with Alaska and The Rookie: Feds. With fewer moves, it really allows us to focus in on creatively bringing those shows to market.”