ABC Orders Spinoff of ‘The Rookie’ Titled ‘Feds’

Just a little over a month after announcing that “The Rookie” would be renewed for a fifth season, ABC has reportedly ordered a spin-off for the hit TV show called “Feds.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The Rookie” spinoff “Feds” aired as a two-part “backdoor pilot” this season of the flagship series. Niecy Nash will star in the upcoming series as the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Meanwhile, Frankie Faison and Felix Solis will co-star. The series is from co-creators Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter. Nash, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, and Corey Miller will executive produce.

The Hollywood Reporter further reports that “The Rookie” spinoff, “Feds,” will join the flagship series on ABC’s schedule next season. Entertainment One and ABC Signature produce both shows.

“The Rookie” first premiered in October 2018 and now has four seasons with 75 episodes. Its IMDb profile reveals that the show is about a character who goes by the name John Nolan. After a life-altering incident, he is now pursuing his dream of joining the LAPD. As the police department’s oldest rookie, Nolan also deals with skepticism from those who see him as just a guy going through a midlife crisis.

Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Nick Winter, and Media Cox star alongside Nathan Fillion on the hit series.

Nathan Fillion Reveals How Much Longer Will John Nolan Be ‘The Rookie’?

While speaking to ABC 7, Nathan Fillion revealed how long his character will continue on in “The Rookie” role. “Right now, as it stands, you’re going to see in the new season, he becomes a P2. He has earned the respect and all the accolades that come along with that and the responsibilities. He’s made some mistakes – there are certain aspects of policing he’ll never be able to do because of those mistakes – but I think he’s going to find his own path, and a new path that he likes.”

When asked how his body handles all the “The Rookie” action, Nathan Fillion also admitted he struggled with numerous takes. “And if there’s a shot where it’s John Nolan running down the street as fast as he can, it’s probably not me. It’s probably my double.”

Also in 2018, Nathan Fillion shared that he accepted “The Rookie” role before the script was even written. “That was a first for me, but all the right ingredients were there. It’s everything we need for a successful show.”

Nathan Fillion further shared that he is at the point in his life where the stunt guy is definitely appreciated and needed. “But I like that it’s tough for John. That’s not far away from my truth.”

Nathan Fillion went on to add that he feels fortunate that he still feels relevant, even for a little bit.