ABC Reveals Stars Appearing on Norman Lear’s 100th Birthday Celebration

The 100th Birthday celebration for TV legend Norman Lear is coming to ABC on Thursday, September 22nd. As the event gets closer, the network announced some of the immense talents who will be in the house to help celebrate the legendary comedian’s centennial.

Jimmy Kimmel and Jennifer Aniston are among the names taking part in Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter.

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer has also been put on the guest list for the celebration of the legendary producer of classic TV. Emmy winner Amy Poehler will also make an appearance. Kimmel produced star-packed live stagings of episodes from all across Lear’s career. Shows such as All in the Family, The Jeffersons, and The Facts of Life. The latter of which saw Aniston playing the show’s blond beauty queen Blair.

Other famous faces are likely to appear for what the network is calling a “one-night-only celebration” that “features intimate conversations, special performances and surprise reunions that pay homage to the man behind some of television’s greatest stories.”

“I’ve always believed music and laughter have added time to my life. I’ve seen a lot throughout my 100 years, but I would’ve never imagined America having a front-row seat to my birthday celebration,” Lear said in a statement.

Craig Erwich, who is president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, also issued a statement to build anticipation for the upcoming special. “Norman’s illustrious career is revered by so many. And we are honored to be celebrating his legacy with this special night of entertainment,” Erwich said. “We have been lucky to work with Norman on a number of projects over the years. It’s only fitting that his centennial birthday be marked by the biggest names in Hollywood raising a glass to toast, and perhaps gently roast, the television icon.”

What to Expect from Lear’s 100th Birthday Celebration

Norman Lear has been working with late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel to help craft the celebration of his work. They’re working to bring back some of his famed shows but with a special tweak. They’ve recast the original stars with modern celebrities to create a new tribute to his classic works.

Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei played Archie and Edith Bunker in a modern version of All in the Family. Many more big names will surely show up to honor lear. The Lear-Kimmel presentations have been done under the name Live in Front of a Studio Audience. They have been termed as “restaging” those famed shows with new cast members.

Lear remains active in his creative endeavors despite reaching the age of 100. The longtime producer also pops up regularly on Instagram with what he calls “breakfast thoughts.” Lear will share observations about the world of show business or simply life itself.

In addition to airing on ABC, the special will also be streaming exclusively on Hulu the day after its initial airing.