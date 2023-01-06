Al Roker Returns to ‘TODAY’ Following Two Hospital Stays

Following a two-month break to focus on his health after multiple hospitalizations, Al Roker has officially returned to TODAY.

After Al Roker made his return, things got emotional for his TODAY co-hosts. Savannah Guthrie declared, “To say we have missed you doesn’t even begin to describe it. It is nothing without you here.”

The countdown is finally over. Al is back in studio with us for the first time in more than two months! 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/rvPbuxCcEf — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 6, 2023

Hoda Koto chimed in to reveal how emotional everyone was to see Al Roker. “The crew is weepy,” she stated. “The crowd outside has been waiting for you. They’ve been bummed every day we’ve walked out there. They’re like, ‘Where is Al?’”

Al Roker then revealed how much he missed everyone. “I have missed you guys so very much. You are my second family and it’s just great to be back – and wearing pants! It’s so much fun. My heart is just bursting. I’m just so thrilled to see all of you and the crew. Right now I’m running on adrenaline.”

Al Roker was reportedly hospitalized in November 2022 for blood clots in both legs and lungs. Although he left the hospital a few days after Thanksgiving, the TODAY star was forced to return again for a few days before going home on December 8th. He has since been recovering.

While giving credit to his wife and fellow journalist, Deborah Roberts, Roker added, “She is the main reason I’m still here.”

Al Roker Says It’s Been ‘Weird’ Not Being on ‘TODAY’

While continuing his chat with fellow TODAY co-hosts, Al Roker admitted things got weird without him being on the morning show set. In his place, meteorologist Dylan Dreyer has taken over weather segments.

“It’s been weird,” Al Roker explained. “I’ve usually be sitting back, drinking coffee, watching Dylan [Dreyer] do the weather. This is a little harder!”

Roberts then spoke about Al Roker’s condition since November. “It’s not lost on us that this a major, major thing for Al to be here,” she stated. “He is a living breathing miracle. And I’m not overstating it, I think.”

Roberts also admitted that Al Roker was very sick. “And I think most did not know that. You all had a chance to know that. And Savannah’s tearing up, I’m going to be tearing up but how two doctors led this brilliant team — it was a team — who had to figure out what was happening. He was a medical mystery for a couple of weeks. And it was the must tumultuous, frightening journey we have been on.”

Roberts went on to reveal the exact moment she knew her husband was going to be ok. “Al went through a lot of tests, a lot of scopes,” she recalled. “There was just so much that had to be done, and a major major surgery, if you don’t mind me saying. And we were just on pins and needles, every day.”